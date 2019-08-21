 
Facebook’s digital currency under European Commission scrutiny
Twitter Facebook
Wednesday, 21 August, 2019
Latest News:
Facebook’s digital currency under European Commission scrutiny...
Schaerbeek residents file suit against future Dutch-language school...
European Open: Andy Murray will play in the...
Brussels pays tribute to victims of terrorism...
Twelve arrested during evictions from Brussels park...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Wednesday, 21 August 2019
    Facebook’s digital currency under European Commission scrutiny
    Schaerbeek residents file suit against future Dutch-language school
    European Open: Andy Murray will play in the Antwerp tournament
    Brussels pays tribute to victims of terrorism
    Twelve arrested during evictions from Brussels park
    Autonomous shuttle bus to be tested at VUB and ULB Universities
    Muslim Executive drafts in women as teachers and preachers
    Cryptocurrency: fraudulent investment sites identified by Belgian watchdog
    Trafficking of Chinese prostitutes is happening in Belgium, says police
    Hotel owners call for increased restrictions on Airbnb in Ghent
    Train cancelled after being covered in graffiti tags overnight
    Brussels more attractive for start-ups than London, Paris or Berlin
    Belgian tourist’s murder attempt in Italy prevented by own son
    Court blocks Ryanair pilot strike in Ireland
    Ryanair accused of asking Belgian staff to break strike in Portugal
    Belgian companies increasingly paying into ‘tax haven accounts’
    Four arrested after over a ton of cocaine found stashed in Antwerp shed
    Belgium in Brief: Minor charged for DJ attack, art-deco restoration and an ode to the number 7 tram
    Koen Van Gerven to step down as boss of Bpost
    6.1 million provided for the restoration of art-deco Belgian pier (photos)
    View more

    Facebook’s digital currency under European Commission scrutiny

    Wednesday, 21 August 2019
    © Belga

    The European Commission is looking into Facebook’s Libra digital currency project to see if it would violate European anti-trust rules, Bloomberg reported, based on Commission documents.

    The Commission wants to ascertain, in particular, whether Facebook and allied companies in the Libra Association could illegally shut out their competitors.  Europe’s treaty watchdog also wishes to examine how existing services such as Messenger and WhatsApp will relate to the “Calibra” digital portfolio.

    While Libra, scheduled to come on stream next year, has been developed by Facebook, it will be managed the Geneva-based Libra Association. Over 20 companies have already become members of the group, including Visa, Mastercard, Paypal, Spotify and Uber. By the time Libra is launched, Facebook hopes the alliance will top the hundred-member mark.

    Neither the European Commission nor Facebook wished to make any comment on the matter. The social media network has already promised to comply with all of the regulators’ requirements before launching the digital currency on the market.

    Facebook has already been investigated by the European Commission, which fined it 110 million euros in 2017 in connection with the purchase of WhatsApp in 2014.

    Oscar Schneider

    The Brussels Times

    Top jobs in Brussels and beyond
    Page

    See all jobs
    Post a job