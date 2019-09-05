 
Turkish President Erdogan threatens Europe with new wave of migrants
Twitter Facebook
Thursday, 05 September, 2019
Latest News:
Belgian serial killer’s house to be demolished, more...
European Commission: Ursula von der Leyen to present...
Brazilian embassy in Brussels vandalised...
EU launches terrorism register to better identify cross-border...
No-deal Brexit still seen as a possible outcome,...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Thursday, 05 September 2019
    Belgian serial killer’s house to be demolished, more than two decades after victims died there
    European Commission: Ursula von der Leyen to present her team on Tuesday
    Brazilian embassy in Brussels vandalised
    EU launches terrorism register to better identify cross-border suspects and networks
    No-deal Brexit still seen as a possible outcome, YouGov poll shows
    Turkish President Erdogan threatens Europe with new wave of migrants
    Around 40 peak trains to be hit by month-long works at Brussels-Midi
    Police launch manhunt for fugitive in Liege
    Samsung’s folding smartphone will not be sold in Belgium
    Belgian economy sees slow growth
    Woman (41) stabbed to death in Molenbeek home
    Belgium in Brief: Brexit, e-bike withdrawal and fake garbage bags
    Brexit: Boris Johnson’s brother resigns from government
    Koekelberg fire suspected to have been started intentionally
    Italy nominates Paolo Gentiloni as Commissioner in Brussels
    N-VA laments withdrawal of vandalised e-bikes from Brussels neighbourhoods
    Men found guilty for sale of counterfeit garbage bags in Belgium
    Breast cancer drug no longer unavailable, says Belgian health minister
    Politicians attack KBC restructuring plans
    Man found dead unlikely to have been killed by third party, public prosecutor reports
    View more

    Turkish President Erdogan threatens Europe with new wave of migrants

    Thursday, 05 September 2019
    © Belga

    Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan threatened on Thursday to allow a new wave of migrants to move on to the EU if his country did not receive more international aid.

    Over 3.5 million of the four million refugees living in Turkey are Syrians and Ankara is looking for international aid for a plan to create a “safe zone” in Syria to which they could be moved.

    Erdogan called on Europe to provide logistical support so that Turkey can build houses across the border in a section of northern Syria that it controls and provide the returnees with humanitarian living conditions.

    “We are saying we should form such a safe zone that we, as Turkey, can build towns instead of the tent cities here,” Erdogan said in a televised address in Ankara, adding that this would ease things for Turkey.

    “Either this happens or otherwise we will have to open the gates,” Erdogan added. “Either you will provide support or, excuse us, but we are not going to carry this weight alone. We have not been able to get help from the international community, namely the European Union.”

    He also brought up the situation in Idlib, the Syrian province on the border with Turkey that is home to about three million people. The area is subject to bombardments by the Syrian regime and an increasing flow of Afghan refugees toward Turkey.

    “We have not had sufficient support, and we will be obliged to do this to obtain it,” Erdogan said, adding that Turkey had spent 40 billion dollars, but had only received three billion euros from the EU to take care of the Syrian refugees.

    An agreement concluded in 2016 between the EU and Ankara provides for the return to Turkey of migrants entering Greece illegally, in exchange for six billion euros from the EU for Ankara.

    Oscar Schneider
    The Brussels Times

    Top jobs in Brussels and beyond
    Page

    See all jobs
    Post a job