 
Brexit: Boris Johnson to hold first meeting with EU’s Juncker since becoming PM
Twitter Facebook
Friday, 13 September, 2019
Latest News:
Brexit: Boris Johnson to hold first meeting with...
Eden Hazard is ready for his debut with...
Mugabe will be buried at the monument of...
British Airways cancels flights ahead of further strikes...
A record number of people made homeless by...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Friday, 13 September 2019
    Brexit: Boris Johnson to hold first meeting with EU’s Juncker since becoming PM
    Eden Hazard is ready for his debut with Real Madrid, says coach Zinedine Zidane
    Mugabe will be buried at the monument of heroes, in line with government wishes
    British Airways cancels flights ahead of further strikes
    A record number of people made homeless by disasters in the first half of 2019
    Wallonia and French Community unveil new ‘rainbow coalition’ governments
    Belgium in Brief: Rubbish retribution, confiscated cars and Clijsters comeback
    Over 40,000 people participate in auction of old NATO offices
    Local police consulted the SNCB’s videos 4,000 times last year
    Kim Clijsters on return from retirement: ‘It will be my marathon’
    Police in northern Brussels to confiscate cars of driving offenders
    After the wrong apartment was cleared, rental company offers €3,000 in damages
    Schaerbeek searches wastebags to track down illegal dumpers
    Meteor spotted above Belgium and the Netherlands
    Amid climbing temperatures, toxic trees sprout roots in Schaerbeek
    Brussels has the youngest average age in Belgium
    Dutch airline weighs passengers in an attempt to reduce CO2 emissions
    Two injured during a fight between squatters in Schaerbeek
    Combinations of 36 different pesticides found in thousands of dead birds’ nests
    Brussels biking nurse hit by delivery truck in Schaerbeek
    View more

    Brexit: Boris Johnson to hold first meeting with EU’s Juncker since becoming PM

    Friday, 13 September 2019
    © Belga
    Boris Johnson will meet the outgoing president of the EU Commission for the first time since assuming the British premiership. Credit: © Belga
    © Belga

    Boris Johnson and Outgoing European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker will hold a working lunch over Brexit on Monday, marking the first time the pair meet since Johnson assumed the British premiership.

    A European Commission spokesperson announced the meeting on Friday, which will be the first time Juncker and the Conservative British premier discuss Brexit in person, according to Het Nieuwsblad.

    The working lunch is expected to see both leaders discuss the deadlocked negotiations of Britain’s departure from the European Union, which Johnson insists must be renegotiated to scrap the so-called Irish border backstop.

    But the EU has shut down repeated requests for renegotiation, arguing for the backstop to remain in place in order to prevent the return of a hard border between the British province of Northern Ireland and the EU’s Ireland.

    While Johson has said he prefers an orderly departure, he has not shied away from pulling his country out of the bloc without an agreement.

    On Tuesday, the EU’s lead Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier said that Britain had yet to come up with “legally viable” alternatives to avoid a hard border.

    Gabriela Galindo
    The Brussels Times

    Top jobs in Brussels and beyond
    Page

    See all jobs
    Post a job