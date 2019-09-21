 
Gas shortage this winter? Russian gas transit through Ukraine: progress but still no agreement
Saturday, 21 September, 2019
    Gas shortage this winter? Russian gas transit through Ukraine: progress but still no agreement

    Credit: Belga

    Kiev and Moscow had a new round of “constructive” negotiations in Brussels on Thursday but did not reach an agreement on the transit of Russian gas to the EU via Ukraine, which raises concerns over this winter’s supply. 

    After the trilateral meeting with the European Commission, the parties agreed to continue discussions. 

    “The sense of urgency was very present in the room,” European Commissioner for Energy Maros Sefcovic said at a press conference. 

    He welcomed the “constructive discussions”. “In principle we have decided that the future contract will be based on rights and EU rules,” he said. 

    The Ukrainian government has decided to approve the “decoupling” of activities and distribution of Naftogaz, Ukraine’s public energy company production, to comply with European rules, by creating a new operator. 

    The transit agreement between Russia and Ukraine terminates end of 2019, and these two countries are at loggerheads about the future. 

    Kyiv Volodymyr Zelensky coming into office in May might somewhat ease relations between the two countries. 

    End 2019, two pipelines that will bypass Ukrainian territory — the German-Russian Nord Stream 2 and the Turkish-Russian Turkish Stream — are expected to enter service, which would deprive Kiev of a substantial financial windfall and of a strong weapon facing Russia. 

    Ukrainian Energy Minister Oleksiy Orjel described the talks as “constructive” but warned that “the risk of not signing an agreement still exists.” 

    Orjelstressed that in the absence of agreement with Russia, Ukraine “would be prepared to supply its consumers with its winter gas reserves.” 

    Sefcovic assured that the European Union and Ukraine were “well prepared for any eventuality,” with regards to the risk of interruption of supply to Europe. “We have large stocks,” he said. 

    “I am certain we will find every solution to prevent the gas supply from being interrupted on 1 January,” Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak ensured.

    The Brussels Times

