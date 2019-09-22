 
UK leaving the EU is a “tragic moment for Europe”
Twitter Facebook
Sunday, 22 September, 2019
Latest News:
UK leaving the EU is a “tragic moment...
No cars in Brussels on Sunday...
Two weeks of increased checks at level crossings...
Vervoort promises solution to non-transposed EU internet directive...
60 tonnes of rubbish pulled out of Belgian’s...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Sunday, 22 September 2019
    UK leaving the EU is a “tragic moment for Europe”
    No cars in Brussels on Sunday
    Two weeks of increased checks at level crossings
    Vervoort promises solution to non-transposed EU internet directive
    60 tonnes of rubbish pulled out of Belgian’s rivers on World Clean-up Day
    Global economic growth “threatened”, departing IMF chief says
    Price of petrol decreases
    Over one million bottles of ‘excellent’ Walloon wine for the 2019 vintage
    Belgium’s plea for sick toddler denied by pharmaceutical giant Novartis
    EU cautious: Elections in Israel leaves country in political limbo
    Car free Sunday: a guide to who can be on the roads (and who can’t)
    Brussels postpones migrants’ eviction from citizen-led housing centre
    Climate: Thousands of protesters take to the streets of Brussels (photos)
    Brexit: we are as ready as we can be, Charles Michel assures
    Museum pass holders now able to buy half price train tickets
    Ryanair CEO says Belgian staff should ‘shut up and go to work’
    Brussels mobility minister calls for a change in attitudes towards mobility
    Replace parking spaces near schools with parks, says Flemish pedestrian movement
    Belgium in Brief: Secret STIB party, Manneken Pis censored and cop coffee sees success
    Brussels prepares for third Global Climate Strike
    View more

    UK leaving the EU is a “tragic moment for Europe”

    Sunday, 22 September 2019
    Credit: Belga

    Outgoing European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker says the UK leaving the EU on the 31st of October is a “tragic moment for Europe.” 

    An interview with Juncker was published in Spanish newspaper El Pais on Sunday. 

    Juncker will leave his position on the 31st of October. He said Brexit “goes against the course of history and the desire of the great British politician Winston Churchill, who wanted a United States of Europe.” 

    “I think we still have time to reach an agreement with the UK,” Juncker said. He said his latest meeting with British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, which took place in Luxemburg on Monday, was “constructive and positive in parts.” 

    “I don’t agree with those who say Johnson is playing games with us and himself. I think he is trying to find an agreement that works for both the European and British Parliaments,” he added. 

    Juncker admitted he had one regret during Sunday’s interview: that the Commission decided not to intervene in 2016, when Britain held a referendum to decide whether to stay in the EU. Nearly 52% of the voters opted to Leave. 

    Juncker said the pre-referendum campaign was “a campaign of lies and fake news.” He said “we at the Commission decided not to intervene at David Cameron’s (British PM from 2010 to 2016) request. That was a big mistake.” 

    Juncker refused to talk about the Catalonian crisis and the ongoing court cases in Spain. The Supreme Court is due to sentence the chief Independentists for their role in the attempted secession in 2017. 

    But Juncker did say “I don’t agree with stupid nationalism, it doesn’t get you anywhere.” 

    “This is not a criticism of Catalonia, which I respect as it is today.” Left and right-wing Independentists are currently in power in the north-eastern Spanish region, which has 7.6 million inhabitants. 

    “Europe is a small continent which is losing economic and demographic power,” Juncker said. “This is not the moment to become nationalist, but the time to unite people.” 

     Sarah Johansson

    The Brussels Times

    Top jobs in Brussels and beyond
    Page

    See all jobs
    Post a job