 
Romanian EU commission candidate rejected before hearing
Saturday, 28 September, 2019
    Romanian EU commission candidate rejected before hearing

    Saturday, 28 September 2019
    Credit: Belga

    The European Parliament Committee on Legal Affairs refused on Thursday to validate the Declaration of Interest of the Romanian commissioner-designate candidate for the Transport portfolio, Rovana Plumb.

    In light of this refusal, Plumb will not be authorized to appear next week before the Committee on Transport, responsible for assessing her ability to become a member of the European executive. 

    Designated by her country to join the Ursula von der Leyen Commission, Plumb had been invited to come before the Euro deputies to clarify her Declaration of Interest. 

    During her hearing behind closed doors, she did not convince elected officials who questioned her on “a loan taken to finance an election campaign.” 

    The other Commissioners for their part, received the parliamentary committee’s green light to take the next step in the process of validating their appointment: their hearing – between 30 September and 8 October – by the commissions corresponding to their portfolio.

    The Brussels Times

     

