Sunday, 06 October, 2019
    European Commission to investigate Boeing-Embraer deal

    Sunday, 06 October 2019
    Credit: Belga

    The European Commission announced it had opened an inquiry into the Boeing-Embraer deal on Friday. 

    American manufacturer Boeing and Brazilian manufacturer Embraer are planning to create two joint ventures, but the Commission is concerned the deal would reduce competition on the commercial airplane market. 

    The Commission is concerned the deal would remove the third biggest international competitor, Embraer, from the already restricted commercial aviation sector. 

    The Commission is paying particular attention to small single-corridor commercial aircraft (100 to 150 seats) and other single corridor aircraft (100 to 225 seats). 

    The announcement comes two days after the United States announced it would impose punitive customs tax on goods from the European Union from the 18th of October. This tax would also be applied to aircraft. It also came a few hours after the World Trade Organisation ruled in favour of Airbus in the Boeing subsidies case.

    Sarah Johansson

    The Brussels Times 

