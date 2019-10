The 28 Member States of the European Union on Thursday withdrew Switzerland from their so-called “grey” list of tax havens, deeming it to have complied with all commitments in the area of fiscal cooperation.

Switzerland had been a member of the grey list, made up of countries that have made fiscal commitments but not yet delivered on them, since the list’s establishment by the EU on 5 December 2017.

Oscar Schneider

The Brussels Times