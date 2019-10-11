 
EU refuses to accept “blackmail” from Erdogan on Syrian refugees
Twitter Facebook
Friday, 11 October, 2019
Latest News:
Belgian fans to receive 5,000 to 12,000 tickets...
EU refuses to accept “blackmail” from Erdogan on...
Belgian toddler Pia has received treatment with life-saving...
Thomas Cook: concerns over 300 people not taken...
‘Promising signals’ seen in the search for a...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Friday, 11 October 2019
    Belgian fans to receive 5,000 to 12,000 tickets per match at Euro 2020
    EU refuses to accept “blackmail” from Erdogan on Syrian refugees
    Belgian toddler Pia has received treatment with life-saving drug
    Thomas Cook: concerns over 300 people not taken back on
    ‘Promising signals’ seen in the search for a Brexit agreement
    Belgian brewer 3 Fonteinen to invest millions in brewing site revamp
    Smoke detectors soon to be required by law in every Flemish home
    Brussels Canal Run to celebrate fifth edition on Saturday with ‘party village’
    Parliament rejection of French Commission candidate, ‘a major institutional crisis for Europe’
    Europol seizes €85 million worth of synthetic drugs during European-wide operation
    Thomas Cook: unions ‘happy’ the buyer is not an investment fund
    Fifty-five Belgians will take part in the Ironman Triathlon in Hawaii on Saturday
    Pseudo train ticket handout in Brussels will raise awareness of end-of-life care
    More than 2,800 people identified for their links to the extreme right
    Brussels hotel announces 100 free stays ahead of official opening
    Dozens of rush-hour trains scrapped on Monday as Gare du Midi works kick off
    Website to help find general practitioners launched by Brussels doctors federation
    Castle of Belgium’s exiled King Leopold III is up for sale
    Over 90% of Belgian girls have experienced sexual harassment: survey
    Brussels police station burglar released after arrest
    View more

    EU refuses to accept “blackmail” from Erdogan on Syrian refugees

    Friday, 11 October 2019
    © Belga

    European Council President Donald Tusk said on Friday that the European Union would not accept “blackmail” from Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, who has threatened to send millions of refugees into Europe in reaction to criticism of Turkey’s offensive in Syria.

    “We will never accept that refugees are weaponised and used to blackmail us,” Tusk told journalists

    during a visit to Nicosia, Cyprus. “That’s why I consider yesterday’s threats made by President

    Erdogan totally out of place.”

    On Thursday, one day after Turkey launched an offensive against sectors held in northern Syria by a Kurdish militia, Erdogan issued a warning to European countries that had sharply criticised the operation. “If you try to frame our operation there as an invasion, our task is simple: we will open the doors and send 3.6 million migrants to you,” he threatened.

    Turkey hosts 3.6 million Syrian refugees, but the flow of migrants from Turkey to Europe has slowed considerably since a 2016 agreement between Ankara and the EU.

    “Turkey must understand that our main concern is that their actions may lead to another humanitarian catastrophe, which would be unacceptable,” Tusk said after a meeting with Cypriot President Nicos Anastasiades.

    Condeming the Turkish offensive, he said it was a matter of “grave concern” and should stop. Turkey’s security concerns need to be resolved by political and diplomatic means, “a military intervention will only make matters worse,” Tusk added. Instead of bringing about stability, it will only add to instability in the region, he stressed.

    The offensive, launched on Wednesday, targets sectors held by Syria’s main Kurdish militia, the People’s Protection Units. Dubbed a terrorist group by Ankara, it is supported by the West since it is the backbone of the fight against ISIS.

    Oscar Schneider

    The Brussels Times

    Top jobs in Brussels and beyond
    Page

    See all jobs
    Post a job