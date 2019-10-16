 
Albania and North Macedonia ready to start accession negotiations pending Council decision
Twitter Facebook
Wednesday, 16 October, 2019
Latest News:
Farmers turn to video to encourage Walloons to...
Air pollution blamed for some 400,000 premature deaths...
Albania and North Macedonia ready to start accession...
Two Belgian jihadists escape from Kurdish camp in...
Vehicle emissions measured in real time for the...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Wednesday, 16 October 2019
    Farmers turn to video to encourage Walloons to eat local beef
    Air pollution blamed for some 400,000 premature deaths in Europe in 2016
    Albania and North Macedonia ready to start accession negotiations pending Council decision
    Two Belgian jihadists escape from Kurdish camp in north Syria
    Vehicle emissions measured in real time for the first time in Wallonia
    Many e-scooter accidents involve alcohol, study suggests
    Belgium making significant strides in the area of cybersecurity
    Youth For Climate begins sit in at the European Parliament
    Two men arrested in Brussels and Liège involved in funding terrorism
    Citizens assembly will give ‘unprecedented’ boost to direct democracy in Brussels
    Extinction Rebellion takes ban on protests to London’s High Court
    Lidl announces €19 billion UK investment ahead of Brexit
    Catalan activists ‘chain’ themselves to European Parliament
    Flanders will review plan to protect wolves after death of Naya
    Pro-nuclear power protesters set to gather in Brussels on Sunday
    Teacher taken to court for striking student after being ‘provoked’
    Minister responds to targeting of Flemish youth group photos by paedophiles
    Police seek information on murder of Daniel Vander Meuter (89)
    Eighteen-month prison sentence for a heating engineer who swindled customers
    Youth for Climate, Gilets Jaunes to hold joint protest against police violence
    View more

    Albania and North Macedonia ready to start accession negotiations pending Council decision

    Wednesday, 16 October 2019
    Prime Minister Zoltan Zaev, North Macedonia (to the left) and Enlargement Commissioner Johannes Hahne, Credit: EU, 2019

    On Thursday and Friday, the European Council in Brussels will discuss a possible Brexit deal which until now has eluded the negotiators from EU and UK. While UK has voted to leave the EU, Albania and North Macedonia are waiting eagerly to open accession negotiations and join the EU in the future. Their fate will also be decided by the European Council.

    The European Commission recommended already in May this year that the Council should open negotiations with Albania and North Macedonia after the two countries had delivered on reforms. In particular North Macedonia has waited for years for this moment but the opening of negotiations was blocked in the past by Greece because of the name issue. This painful issue was resolved last year.

    It came therefore as a surprise that the General Affairs Council, meeting yesterday (15 October) in Luxembourg, was not able to reach a unanimous decision on opening the negotiations. Reportedly, three Member States, France, the Netherlands and Denmark, opposed accepting the Commission’s recommendation concerning both or one of the countries.

    Johannes Hahn, the Commissioner in charge of Enlargement, could not hide his disappointment at the press conference yesterday. “I really regret this because it’s again not a moment which we can be proud of. There is no doubt that any further postponement would damage our credibility in the Western Balkans and our ambition to become a stronger global power,” he said.

    He assured that the two candidate countries have met all conditions for opening negotiations and that apparently nothing has happened since the Commission’s recommendation in May to change that conclusion. He also calmed those Member States that might think that opening negotiations would mean that Albania and North Macedonia would join EU any year soon.

    “A positive decision would mean that we can start preparing the negotiations, decide on benchmarks and opening the first chapters on the rule of law where we have a lot of leverage,” he explained. His hope is now that “the heads of state at the European Council will restore EU´s credibility in the enlargement process”.

    Tytti Tuppurainen, Finnish minister for European Affairs and representing the Finnish EU-presidency, assured that the Council had done everything in its power and confirmed that 25 countries had been in favour of opening the negotiations but declined to explain why three countries had been against. “I don’t want to name and shame the countries,” she said.

    The Brussels Times asked Commissioner Hahne at today’s press briefing with the Macedonian Prime Minister Zoltan Zaev if it was not a matter of transparency to explain the political motivations as to why some Member States had objected against the opening of negotiations despite the Commission’s recommendation to do so.

    Hahne replied that it was an internal meeting and declined to disclose the positions of individual Member States. “We have to deliver and give a green light to opening the negotiations. If not properly rewarded for the reform agenda, there is no incentive to continue. I hope that the leaders at the European Council will reconsider the broader political assessment of the situation.”

    While Albania, at least in the past, was known for its dysfunctional parliament, North Macedonia was praised by Hahne for having created an atmosphere of cooperation in its parliament. The countries not in favour of opening negotiations have probably in mind previous enlargement rounds when candidate countries were prematurely accepted.

    Dimitris Avramopoulus, the Greek Commissioner for migration, warned today against a “re-balkanisation” of the region if Albania and North Macedonia, both neighbours to Greece, would be denied the opening of accession negotiations.

    M. Apelblat
    The Brussels Times

    Top jobs in Brussels and beyond
    Page

    See all jobs
    Post a job