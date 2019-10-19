UK Parliament postpones vote on Boris Johnson’s Brexit deal

The British parliament postponed the vote on Saturday on the Brexit agreement obtained by Boris Johnson on Thursday.

Supported by the opposition and rebel deputies excluded from the Conservative Party, the Letwin amendment was narrowly approved (322 votes in favour, 306 against).

The amendment delays a decision on Boris Johnson’s Brexit deal and rules out a no-deal Brexit on 31 October.

This vote de facto triggers the existing law that obliges Boris Johnson to ask the EU to postpone Brexit in case of a “no deal”.

In effect, the amendment gives more time to MPs to discuss the Brexit deal in detail without risking a “no deal” on 31 October if they are not ready.

The Brussels Times