 
EU will ask Britain for commissioner if Brexit extension granted
Twitter Facebook
Thursday, 24 October, 2019
Latest News:
EU will ask Britain for commissioner if Brexit...
ING closes another 22 agencies in Belgium...
British football fans mistake Genk for Ghent and...
One of Belgium’s most wanted fugitives arrested in...
Drug gang recruiting girls to avoid police given...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Thursday, 24 October 2019
    EU will ask Britain for commissioner if Brexit extension granted
    ING closes another 22 agencies in Belgium
    British football fans mistake Genk for Ghent and end up in the wrong city game
    One of Belgium’s most wanted fugitives arrested in France
    Drug gang recruiting girls to avoid police given combined 50-year sentence
    Belgian truck driver missing for nearly 48 hours after fatal floods in Spain
    Suspended sentence for dentist guilty of sixteen sexual harassment charges
    Two Brussels municipalities named as the poorest in Belgium
    39 dead bodies found in cooling container in Essex: what is known so far
    Belgian mayor criticised for preventing deportation of Albanian family
    Extinction Rebellion: Greens call for investigation into police violence
    Aalst caricatures of Orthodox Jews on pots of gold found to not be illegal in ‘specific’ carnival context
    Belgian probe into discovery of 39 bodies inside Essex trailer will focus on ‘organisers’
    Health care staff to strike outside hospitals across Belgium on Thursday
    Investigation begins into gruesome discovery of 39 bodies in a trailer truck
    ‘Impossible’ that 39 found dead inside trailer got onboard at Zeebrugge, says mayor
    Elderly couple locked in bathroom during armed robbery in Laeken
    Woman dies after chain-reaction crash inside supermarket parking lot
    Two listeria cases detected in Belgium after deadly Dutch outbreak
    Belgian company to build ‘gigantic’ hotel in Dubai with 100 swimming pools
    View more

    EU will ask Britain for commissioner if Brexit extension granted

    Thursday, 24 October 2019
    Credit: © Belga

    If the Brexit deadline is extended past the current 31 October date, the European Union (EU) will ask Britain to name a candidate commissioner, the head of the EU executive said.

    There are “very good” chances that the EU will grant London an extension to the current Halloween deadline, European Commission President-elect Ursula Von der Leyen said at a press conference on Thursday.

    “If, after 1 November —and this is not a given—there is an extension and the United Kingdom is still part of the European Union, I will, of course, ask the United Kingdom to send a Commissioner,” Von der Leyen said.

    British Prime Minister Boris Johnson had to send a letter to EU leaders asking for a three-month extension of Brexit after the UK Parliament refused to vote on a revised Brexit deal days after it was agreed with EU leaders.

    The EU is currently studying the request to extend Brexit by three months to 31 January 2020. While the EU27 have agreed to an extension, they are still undecided on how long it will be, according to the Belga news agency.

    Related News:

     

    EU leaders are reportedly mulling a possible “flextension” arrangement, which would allow for early withdrawal from the bloc if the necessary legislation was passed before the pushed-back deadline.

    Johnson, who has previously refused to nominate a candidate for the Commission, insists that he still aims for the UK to leave by 31 October, despite the extension request.

    EU law states that all member states must be represented in the Commission, which was forced to push back its own date for taking office by one month, to 1 December, after the French, Romanian and Hungarian candidates were rejected by the European Parliament.

    The prime minister of Finland, which currently holds the Council of the EU’s rotating presidency, said that he expected EU leaders to come to an agreement on the extension request without an extraordinary summit having to be called in Brussels.

    A decision on the extension request is expected on Friday, according to the BBC.

    Gabriela Galindo
    The Brussels Times

    Top jobs in Brussels and beyond
    PHP Developer
    Page

    See all jobs
    Post a job