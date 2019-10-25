 
EU halts Brexit extension decision as UK holds vote on snap election
Twitter Facebook
Friday, 25 October, 2019
Latest News:
EU halts Brexit extension decision as UK holds...
Lifeless body retrieved from the Dijle river in...
Too many Belgians don’t know enough about health...
Train passengers forced to stand as conductor takes...
World’s largest Lego event comes to Brussels...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Friday, 25 October 2019
    EU halts Brexit extension decision as UK holds vote on snap election
    Lifeless body retrieved from the Dijle river in Leuven
    Too many Belgians don’t know enough about health matters
    Train passengers forced to stand as conductor takes entire wagon for himself
    World’s largest Lego event comes to Brussels
    Cooperative has 33 days to find 30 million euros and become a bank
    Flanders scraps electric car premiums, halting push for a ‘greener’ fleet
    Green politician criticised for subtitling video about ‘national dialogue’ in Arabic
    New windmill zone named after Princess Elisabeth
    How Belgium’s Princess Elisabeth celebrated her 18th birthday in front of her country
    TUI announces daily flights from Antwerp to Malaga for 2020
    Bundles of cash hidden throughout Brussels by anonymous YouTuber
    How old is the average Belgian worker ?
    Belgian Prime Minister to resign earlier than expected
    Brussels climate plan faces criticism from Vlaams Belang
    Boy poked himself on injection needle found in park during recess
    Buyer found for 29 remaining Thomas Cook branches in Belgium, jobs not guaranteed
    Brussels’ Climate Plan: this is what it means
    Five new destinations from Brussels Charleroi airport this winter
    New tram bus will link city to Brussels Airport from spring 2020
    View more

    EU halts Brexit extension decision as UK holds vote on snap election

    Friday, 25 October 2019
    EU leaders said the will not respond to the extension request until next Monday. Credit: © Belga

    The European Union announced that it will not respond to a Brexit extension requested by the United Kingdom before the start of the next week, delaying a decision expected on Friday.

    EU27 representatives met in Brussels on Friday to discuss a request by the UK to extend Brexit to January 2020, pushing back the current 31 October deadline.

    While EU member states had agreed in principle to agree to an extension, it was largely expected to reach a decision on its duration on Friday.

    But after British Prime Minister Boris Johnson called for national elections late on Thursday, the diplomats decided to postpone their decision, which they now say will not come before Monday or Tuesday of next week.

    The UK Parliament is expected to vote on Johnson’s push to hold a general election on 12 December on Monday.

    On Thursday, European Commission President-elect said that if the EU agreed to the Brexit extension, she would request Britain to name a nominee for the commission, something which Johnson had repeatedly stated he would not do.

    Gabriela Galindo
    The Brussels Times

    Top jobs in Brussels and beyond
    PHP Developer
    Page

    See all jobs
    Post a job