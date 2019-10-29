 
Boris Johnson’s third snap election push rejected by MPs
Twitter Facebook
Tuesday, 29 October, 2019
Latest News:
Boris Johnson’s third snap election push rejected by...
Over a dozen Brussels metro stations will undergo...
Belgian businesses and agriculture ‘in danger of falling...
iPhone 5 soon to be unusable without update...
Seven Brussels bus routes to be altered from...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Tuesday, 29 October 2019
    Boris Johnson’s third snap election push rejected by MPs
    Over a dozen Brussels metro stations will undergo renovations
    Belgian businesses and agriculture ‘in danger of falling by the wayside’ without 5G network
    iPhone 5 soon to be unusable without update
    Seven Brussels bus routes to be altered from Monday 4 November
    Steam engine train to connect Brussels and Mechelen
    Over 40% of Brussels residents carry objects for self-defence
    Brussels’ ex-teacher caught dealing crystal meth via gay dating app Grindr
    ‘Relieved that no one died in a ditch,’ says EU Brexit coordinator
    Belgian ‘Pokemon murderer’ sentenced to life imprisonment
    Ousted Catalan leader to appear before Brussels court over new extradition request
    It’s time to discuss political content, says new Belgian Prime Minister Sophie Wilmès
    Suspicious package found at Porte de Namur
    Police car collides with female motorcyclist during chase
    Court orders mental reevalution of infamous paedophile Dutroux as lawyers prepare early release
    No link at this stage between different child kidnapping attempts in Brussels
    Unemployment in the Arab world fuels protests
    Taxi company for women only ‘Girl’s Ride’ to come to Brussels
    Ryanair starts direct Charleroi-Tel Aviv flights
    Flemish TV show confronts politicians with 500 family members of cyclists killed in car accidents
    View more

    Boris Johnson’s third snap election push rejected by MPs

    Tuesday, 29 October 2019
    Credit: Belga

    The British parliament rejected a plan by Prime Minister Boris Johnson to organise a snap election, which he had said was a condition to granting MPs more time to review his revised Brexit deal.

    Johnson required a two-thirds majority in order to organise an early ballot on 12 December, but the vote on Monday saw him fall short, with only 299 votes in favour. A total of 70 lawmakers voted against his plan and the other 272 abstained.

    A majority of Conservative lawmakers backed him, but Labour and other opposition MPs voted against his plan

    The vote on Monday marked the third time a push from Johnson to hold an early election to break the current Brexit stalemate, was rejected in Parliament.

    The vote took place on the same day as EU leaders agreed to a request by Johnson to postpone the current 31 October Brexit date by three months, to January 2020.

    The EU’s decision to agree to an earlier departure, which Johnson —who has previously said he would rather “die in a ditch” that delay Brexit beyond Halloween— said was “unwanted,” was assorted with the possibility of an earlier departure if the necessary legislation was ready before.

    Following his defeat on Monday, Johnson will renew his attempt to secure an early election by getting a new bill through Parliament which on Tuesday, for which he only requires a simple majority.

    Gabriela Galindo
    The Brussels Times

    Top jobs in Brussels and beyond
    PHP Developer
    Page

    See all jobs
    Post a job