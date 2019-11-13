‘European way of life’ portfolio to undergo name change

The polemical portfolio of the future European commissioner in charge of the “European way of life” will be modified, the group of Socialists and Democrats (S&D) in the European Parliament said on Wednesday after a meeting with President-elect Ursula von der Leyen.

The original label – “protection” of the European way of life – was judged too accommodating of the extreme right when associated with Migration, the other competency of incoming minister Margaritis Schinas (Greece). The title of the portfolio will now refer to the “promotion of our European way of life”, according to the S&D.

Parliamentary groups on the left of the political spectrum, the social democrats, ecologists and liberals of RENEW had called on the incoming European Commission President to drop the title of this portfolio.

Wednesday’s announcement comes on the eve of the auditions of three commissioners-designate, from France, Hungary and Rumania, in the European Parliament.

Oscar Schneider

The Brussels Times