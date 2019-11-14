 
GMO imports face fresh opposition in European Parliament
Twitter Facebook
Thursday, 14 November, 2019
Latest News:
Saint-Josse residents finally have a place to swim...
International petitioners urge Belgium to stop 5G rollout...
Vlaams Belang launches campaign against jihadis’ return to...
Violence against Brussels police quadrupled in four years...
GMO imports face fresh opposition in European Parliament...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Thursday, 14 November 2019
    Saint-Josse residents finally have a place to swim after 10 year wait
    International petitioners urge Belgium to stop 5G rollout
    Vlaams Belang launches campaign against jihadis’ return to Belgium
    Violence against Brussels police quadrupled in four years
    GMO imports face fresh opposition in European Parliament
    Throwing cigarette butts on the streets in Brussels to be punished by €200 fine
    Doctors demand e-cigarette ban after first suspected death in Belgium
    Nearly 3,200 homeless will be kept off Brussels streets this winter
    The giant pandas twins of Pairi Daiza introduced to the world
    Notes with Nazi symbols left on cars in East Flanders province, investigation opened
    17 Belgian exchange students asked to return early from Hong Kong as unrest continues
    In detail: how will Belgian bank fees change from 2020?
    McDonald’s will remove all plastic straws from Belgian branches by end of 2019
    Flemish cultural sector demands answers on budgetary cuts
    Belgian beers take home seven gold medals at European Beer Star Awards
    Brexit: ‘the true end of the British Empire’
    Old Brussels metro cars put travellers in danger, but remain in use
    Uninformed travellers will be given access to new app on vaccinations, health risks and disease outbreaks
    Brussels schools are falling apart
    Belgian banker dead in tourist bus crash in Namibia
    View more

    GMO imports face fresh opposition in European Parliament

    Thursday, 14 November 2019

    The European Parliament on Thursday opposed plans by the European Commission to authorise the import of four GMO products resistant to herbicides containing glyphosate and glyphosate ammonium.

    The products are cotton, maize and soya beans that have already been made tolerant to these herbicides. The parliamentarians noted that a number of studies have shown that these genetically modified plants lead to increased herbicide use.

    The parliamentarians complained that the commission continued to authorise GMOs in spite of a lack of support from member States and many objections by the European Parliament. “It’s unacceptable for what should be the exception to become the norm,” they stressed.

    European Parliament resolutions opposing an autorisation to market GMO foods are usually adopted by a wide margin but are non-binding. The Commission is only obliged to re-examine its decision “taking the expressed positions into account,” and inform the European Parliament to maintain, modify, or withdraw the draft decision.

    Oscar Schneider

    The Brussels Times

     

    Top jobs in Brussels and beyond
    PHP Developer
    Page

    See all jobs
    Post a job