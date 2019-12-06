EU members agree to ban controversial insecticide...

The controversial insecticide Chlorpyrifos will be banned in the EU from 2020 after member States voted on Friday against renewing its authorisation, the European Commission announced on Friday.

“Representatives of member States voted” on two Commission proposals on “not reviewing the authorisations of Chloropyrifos and Chloropyrifos-methyl” and “for both substances, a qualified majority was obtained,” a spokesperson of the European executive announced.

“This means once the regulations (expected in January 2020) are formally adopted, member States will need to withdraw all authorisations” from phytopharmaceutical products containing the substances concerned, the spokesperson added.

A grace period of three months maximum may be granted for eliminating stocks of these products.

Chloropyrifos is an insecticide used in the cultivation of fruits and vegetables. Its license in the EU expires at the end of January 2020.

The Commission – which heads the expert committees that study license applications for pesticides – proposed the non-renewal following an assessment by the European Food Security Agency (EFSA) confirming “risks for human safety”. The concerns related to “the genotoxicity and neurotoxicity” of these substances for development.

Eight EU countries, which do not include Belgium, have already banned products containing Chloropyrifos. The U.S. state of California did likewise in August.

To be sold in the EU, a substance needs to be authorised by a committee of experts made up of representatives of the member States and chaired by the European Commission. Each country is then responsible for authorising, or not, products containing the substance.

Oscar Schneider

The Brussels Times