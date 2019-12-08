Ursula von der Leyen in Ethiopia for her first visit outside the EU

The president of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen began her official visit to Ethiopia on Saturday.

This is her first visit outside the EU since she took up her new position. Immigration and support for African security operations will be on the agenda.

The former German Defence minister took up her position on the 1st of December and landed in Addis Adeda on Saturday. An AFP journalist said she immediately went to the African Union headquarters to meet the president of the AU Commission Moussa Faki Mahamat.

She then met Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed, who will be awarded the Nobel Peace Prize in Oslo on Tuesday. The two heads of state discussed the EU providing Ethiopia with aid. Ethiopia is preparing for the general elections to be held there in May 2020.

The EU is Africa’s main trade partner and its main source of investment and development aid.

But the two parties have had difficulties limiting the number of immigrants heading to Europe using dangerous maritime routes over the last few years.

Sarah Johansson

The Brussels Times