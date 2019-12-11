Boris Johnson to be represented by Charles Michel at EU Summit

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson will miss this week’s European Union summit in Brussels, where he will be represented by new European Council President Charles Michel.

The summit starts on Thursday, which is also Election Day in the United Kingdom. Moreover, the UK is scheduled, in principle, to leave the EU by the end of January.

The British head of Government will thus be absent from the 12-13 December EU Summit.

In such a case a State can ask another member of the European Council to represent it, which Johnson has asked Charles Michel to do, the Belgian news agency, Belga, learned on Wednesday.

This means the former Belgian Prime Minister will have the power to approve, on behalf of the United Kingdom, conclusions proposed at the meeting.

This is expected to be a mere formality since the British position on all the issues to be discussed is already known.

Oscar Schneider

The Brussels Times