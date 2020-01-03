 
Belgium coordinating with EU partners over withdrawal of nationals from Iraq
Twitter Facebook
Friday, 03 January, 2020
Latest News:
Far-right Spanish party calls Belgium ‘failed state’ after...
Belgium coordinating with EU partners over withdrawal of...
Oil prices surge following Baghdad raid...
Federal ombudsman for energy received record number of...
Leuven ‘slumlords’ conditionally released...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Friday, 03 January 2020
    Far-right Spanish party calls Belgium ‘failed state’ after suspension of extradition of ousted Catalan leader
    Belgium coordinating with EU partners over withdrawal of nationals from Iraq
    Oil prices surge following Baghdad raid
    Federal ombudsman for energy received record number of complaints
    Leuven ‘slumlords’ conditionally released
    Dernière Heure: information on Lelièvre release was “probably a mistake”
    Cambio car-sharing service blooms in Brussels as competitors stagger
    American raid ‘will set off a devastating war in Iraq’
    Search continues for student (21) missing since New Year’s Eve party
    Strike brings Antwerp’s bus and tram network to a halt, disruptions across Flanders
    New Year fireworks caused massive scare for wild birds
    Jihadist stripped of Belgian nationality found and detained in Turkey
    Letter bombs delivered to businesses in the Netherlands
    Ban on school trips to zoo causes controversy, Ixelles mayor explains decision
    Record year for Antwerp Airport
    Only one infant was left in Antwerp’s ‘baby box’ in 2019
    Demand for electric vehicles by private individuals remains low
    Belgians spend less of their income eating out
    Belgian authorities worried about online radicalisation
    18 priests killed last year around the world
    View more

    Belgium coordinating with EU partners over withdrawal of nationals from Iraq

    Friday, 03 January 2020
    General Soleimani, head of the Iranian Revolutionary Guard, killed in Baghdad by an American drone

    The Belgian government is currently involved in coordination with its EU partners on the question of whether to withdraw its nationals from Iraq, following the killing by US drone attack at Baghdad airport of Iran’s top general Qassem Soleimani, head of the Revolutionary Guard.

    The Dutch government has already advised its nationals to leave the country, as some kind of retaliatory action has been promised by the Iranian government, and westerners, whether American or not, are likely to become targets.

    However according to Karl Lagatie, spokesperson for the Belgian diplomatic service, Belgium prefers to take a concerted approach with its EU partners. Belgium has no embassy in Iraq, with its embassy in Jordan looking after the interests of Belgian in Iraq, of whom there are about 100, with 35 based in Baghdad. That number refers to those who have signalled their presence in the country to the Belgian ministry for foreign affairs, suggesting they are residing in the country for the longer term, rather than visiting tourists.

    According to Belga news agency, the Dutch foreign ministry advised its nationals to leave Iraq if they could do so safely. US citizens have been advised to leave immediately.

    Our travel advisory is already clear,” Lagatie said. “We advise against all trips to Iraq, apart from the autonomous region of Kurdistan, where we only advise against trips that are not essential. The foreign ministry advises “the greatest prudence … by reason of terrorist acts, kidnappings and the presence of unexploded munitions.”

    A declaration from the joint meeting of EU partners can be expected at some point this afternoon, the ministry said.

    Alan Hope
    The Brussels Times

    Top jobs in Brussels and beyond
    PHP Developer
    Page

    See all jobs
    Post a job