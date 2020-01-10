 
Commission studies ‘legal situation’ after Spanish Court refuses to free Catalan MEP
Twitter Facebook
Friday, 10 January, 2020
Latest News:
Brussels collective will take care of people’s (living)...
Windows 7 computer operating system will no longer...
Commission studies ‘legal situation’ after Spanish Court refuses...
Mild winter could mean lower gas bills across...
EU awards top researchers to bring science closer...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Friday, 10 January 2020
    Brussels collective will take care of people’s (living) Christmas trees
    Windows 7 computer operating system will no longer be secure from Tuesday
    Commission studies ‘legal situation’ after Spanish Court refuses to free Catalan MEP
    Mild winter could mean lower gas bills across Belgium
    EU awards top researchers to bring science closer to market
    Flemish party says dual citizens must not be barred from renouncing one of their nationalities
    Europe is being dragged into Tehran, whether it likes it or not
    National Lottery files third record year as 41 players become millionaires in 2019
    What is happening in Brussels in the New Year?
    ‘Cash-for-car’ scheme chosen by less than 2% of workers
    More than 100 commuters trapped between transport vehicle doors in 2018
    Revealed: conversations between terror suspect Abdeslam and fellow prisoners
    Lowest influx of undocumented persons into EU since 2013
    N-VA wants to tighten law on receiving asylum seekers after ‘too much abuse’
    More police out to catch drunk drivers this weekend
    Federal coalition proposal expected on Monday: reports
    Belgian CEOs are younger, highly educated and stay longer at the top – study
    Lufthansa provisionally suspends flights to Iran
    Major Belgian supermarket takes kangaroo meat off the shelves for environmental reasons
    Foreign service exams for French-speakers only this year, to restore numbers
    View more

    Commission studies ‘legal situation’ after Spanish Court refuses to free Catalan MEP

    Friday, 10 January 2020
    © Belga

    The European Commission is studying the legal situation following the refusal by Spain’s Supreme Court to free Catalonia’s Oriol Junqueras even though the European Court of Justice recognised him as a European legislator with parliamentary immunity since May last.

    The Commission is aware of the decision of the Spanish Supreme Court and is studying the legal situation, the Deputy Spokesperson of the European Commission, Dana Spinant, and another spokesperson of the European executive, Stefan de Keersmaecker, said on Friday.

    What is certain is that all member States have to respect the rules and decisions of the CJEU, De Keersmaecker added, without giving any details on the eventual reaction from Brussels. However, he said there was no doubt that CJEU decisions were binding for national jurisdictions.

    Spinant said the Commission refused to make any further comment on the issue for now, although she admitted that the situation created a “new and complex” legal concern that the European Parliament and national jurisdictions needed to examine.

    Oriol Junqueras, former vice president to Carles Puigdemont in Catalonia, was elected at last May’s European elections while in preventive custody in Spain. He was convicted five months later for his involvement in the organisation of the 2017 referendum on Catalonia’s independence and was not authorised to take up his seat in Strasbourg.

    The CJEU ruled in December that Junqueras could be considered a European parliamentarian benefitting from the immunity linked to that office from the time the results of the May election were proclaimed.

    Despite the CJEU decision, Spain’s highest court on Thursday informed the European Parliament that the Catalan politician could not be a legislator because he was sentenced in October to 13 years in prison and ineligibility for public office. The Court refused to free the legislator, whereas other European parliamentarians had expected to see him take up his seat when the plenary opens on Monday next.

    Oscar Schneider
    The Brussels Times

    Top jobs in Brussels and beyond
    PHP Developer
    Page

    See all jobs
    Post a job