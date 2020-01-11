 
Charles Michel meets Erdogan to discuss Libya
Saturday, 11 January, 2020
    Credit: Belga

    Turkish president Recep Tayyip Erdogan met European Council president Charles Michel at the Dolmabahçe palace in Istanbul on Saturday. 

    This was confirmed by Turkish press agency Anadolu. Their discussion was centered on the situation in Libya but also touched on “regional developments and EU-Turkish relations.” 

    Michel will also meet Egyptian president Abdel Fattah al-Sissi in Cairo. 

    In the Libyan conflict, Ankara is supporting the National Union Government (NUG) led by Fayez al-Sarraj, which is dealing with advancements by troops belonging to East Libyan hardman Khalifa Haftar. Haftar is supported by the United Arab Emirates, Egypt and Russia. Erdogan announced his country had begun to send soldiers to support the NUG last week, as he is concerned about the violence in Libya escalating. 

    Michel wrote on Twitter that he and Erdogan discussed how the “EU and Turkey could work together towards de-escalating the situation in Libya and the Middle East.” 

    Sarah Johansson 

    The Brussels Times

