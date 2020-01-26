 
Head of German diplomacy warned of possible “mass” Jewish exodus
Twitter Facebook
Sunday, 26 January, 2020
Latest News:
Head of German diplomacy warned of possible “mass”...
Manneken Pis given its 1,040th costume...
About 100 demonstrators and 200 scientists protest against...
Willebroek commune hit by cyber-attack...
Storks return to Planckendael a month ahead of...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Sunday, 26 January 2020
    Head of German diplomacy warned of possible “mass” Jewish exodus
    Manneken Pis given its 1,040th costume
    About 100 demonstrators and 200 scientists protest against 5G in Brussels
    Willebroek commune hit by cyber-attack
    Storks return to Planckendael a month ahead of schedule
    Fire service to deploy drones in three test zones in Wallonia
    Foreign ministry: only three Belgians left in Corona virus region
    Davos Forum launches international consortium on digital currencies
    Belgian and Dutch supporters don’t want BeNeLigue
    Artistic freedom in Europe under threat
    Greece upgraded to ‘BB’ investment rating
    IS is weakened, but can still resurge
    Belgium’s oldest senior passes away aged 108
    Four held in Antwerp for kidnapping for ransom
    Voluntary redundancy plan at Proximus is a success, company reports
    Patient suspected of being infected by Corona virus in Brussels is cleared
    Several Belgians win multi-million jackpots at EuroMillions draw
    The oil sector can ‘do much more’ to address climate crisis
    Foreign intelligence services suspected of infiltrating Belgian intelligence
    More and more Belgians choose to sign a living property mandate
    View more

    Head of German diplomacy warned of possible “mass” Jewish exodus

    Sunday, 26 January 2020
    Credit: Belga

    Jews will leave Germany “en masse” if nothing is done to combat the resurgence in anti-Semitism, the German Foreign Affairs minister Heiko Maas warned on Sunday. 

    “We need to take urgent measures to avoid a mass Jewish exodus from Germany,” Maas wrote in a feature for Der Spiegel, which was published the day before the 75th anniversary of the liberation of the Auschwitz concentration camp. 

     He claimed one in two Jews has already considered leaving the country, adding that there are anti-Semite attacks every day in Germany. 

    He said the fight against anti-Semitism has become a priority for Germany, which will be taking over the presidency of the European Union in July and the presidency of the European Council in November. 

    The Jewish community and Jewish sites should be better protected “everywhere in Europe,” he said. He announced that Germany would donate 500,000 euros to the OSCE (Organisation for Security and Cooperation in Europe) in 2020 to help with that. 

    Holocaust survivors are to meet at the Auschwitz site on Monday the 27th of January to mark 75 years since the camp was liberated by Russian troops. Nazi Germany killed 1.1 million people at the camp, most of them Jews. 

    Germany has seen an increase in racist and anti-Semite attacks, including an attempt to attack a synagogue full of worshippers in Halle with an assault rifle in 2019. The attack was only just stopped in time. 

    Sarah Johansson

    The Brussels Times

    Top jobs in Brussels and beyond
    PHP Developer
    Page

    See all jobs
    Post a job