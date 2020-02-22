 
Italy closes some towns down as second coronavirus death announced
Twitter Facebook
Saturday, 22 February, 2020
Latest News:
Italy closes some towns down as second coronavirus...
Police will have real-time access to Stib CCTV...
Federal office investigates possible corruption within Belgian Gaming...
French-speaking job-seekers ignore official Dutch classes...
Brussels Airport: delays will go on throughout holiday...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Saturday, 22 February 2020
    Italy closes some towns down as second coronavirus death announced
    Police will have real-time access to Stib CCTV
    Federal office investigates possible corruption within Belgian Gaming Commission
    French-speaking job-seekers ignore official Dutch classes
    Brussels Airport: delays will go on throughout holiday
    EU dilemma: Returning migrants to unsafe places
    Huawei boasts 5G contracts with European operators
    Tesla resumes work on first European factory
    Belgian computer game ‘Brukel’ wants to remember true WWII stories
    Coronavirus: Belgians from Westerdam cruise ship return to Europe
    Nearly half of Belgians think politicians are corrupt, research shows
    Derek Blyth’s hidden secrets of Brussels
    Russia cannot be without government for a year ‘like Belgium’, says Putin
    Flanders abolishes back-paid family allowance for refugees
    $1 million award offered for best sustainable food solution
    Eurozone: inflation rose to 1.4% in January
    Colruyt takes steps to combat “extreme couponing”
    How the holidays will disrupt traffic this weekend
    700 kg of cocaine disguised as table salt found in Antwerp
    Grave circles found under football pitch could be 3,000 years old
    View more

    Italy closes some towns down as second coronavirus death announced

    Saturday, 22 February 2020
    © Belga

    There is at present no need to close down the Schengen area of border-free movement because of the Covid-19 virus, according to Italian prime minister Giuseppe Conte, speaking yesterday in Brussels.

    Conte was speaking as the Italian authorities announced they were closing down bars, schools and other public buildings in some towns in the north of the country for public health reasons.

    Meanwhile Italy has announced the second fatal case of Covid infection, a woman in the northern region of Lombardy. No further details are available at present.

    This is the second death in Italy from the virus, after a 78-year-old man died in the northern city of Padua in Veneto region.

    On Friday, Italian public health authorities recorded 16 cases of infection in Lombardy region, and two more in neighbouring Veneto. Since then, the total number of those infected has climbed to 30.

    Meanwhile authorities have closed down public buildings and other places where people gather in towns in the north of the country to try to halt the spread of the infection.

    Worryingly, the man who was the first case of infection registered had not himself been to China, but had been in contact with a woman who was there in January. The 38-year-old man, Italy’s Patient Zero, is currently in intensive care.

    The infection is now apparently being spread by a second circle of those infected. Two other patients, the wife of Patient Zero and a friend, had also never been to China. If that spread is allowed to continue, then an epidemic in Europe is a logical next development.

    Nonetheless, the Italian prime minister, in Brussels this week for an EU budget summit, said there was as yet no reason to reintroduce border controls removed with the Schengen agreement.

    Lombardy has a border with Switzerland and Austria, while Veneto has a short land border only with Slovenia. All three neighbouring states are members of the Schengen area.

    The three areas most affected by the closures of public buildings, at Codogno, Castiglione d’Adda and Casalpusterlengo, are all in the province of Lodi south-east of Milan, about 120km from the nearest border.

    Alan Hope
    The Brussels Times

    Top jobs in Brussels and beyond
    PHP Developer
    Page

    See all jobs
    Post a job