 
Greece has to act regarding “unsustainable situation” for refugees on the islands
Twitter Facebook
Saturday, 22 February, 2020
Latest News:
Greece has to act regarding “unsustainable situation” for...
European Stock market hit by coronavirus spread...
An EU ‘four-shirter,’ for the wrong reasons...
Drop in number of animals slaughtered last year...
Levels of fine particles as high at Brussels...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Saturday, 22 February 2020
    Greece has to act regarding “unsustainable situation” for refugees on the islands
    European Stock market hit by coronavirus spread
    An EU ‘four-shirter,’ for the wrong reasons
    Drop in number of animals slaughtered last year
    Levels of fine particles as high at Brussels Airport as in the city
    Belgian parliament makes preparations for a hard Brexit
    Two arrested after break-in at Royal Mint
    Italy closes some towns down as second coronavirus death announced
    Police will have real-time access to Stib CCTV
    Federal office investigates possible corruption within Belgian Gaming Commission
    French-speaking job-seekers ignore official Dutch classes
    Brussels Airport police strikes: delays will go on throughout the week
    EU dilemma: Returning migrants to unsafe places
    Huawei boasts 5G contracts with European operators
    Tesla resumes work on first European factory
    Belgian computer game ‘Brukel’ wants to remember true WWII stories
    Coronavirus: Belgians from Westerdam cruise ship return to Europe
    Nearly half of Belgians think politicians are corrupt, research shows
    Derek Blyth’s hidden secrets of Brussels
    Russia cannot be without government for a year ‘like Belgium’, says Putin
    View more

    Greece has to act regarding “unsustainable situation” for refugees on the islands

    Saturday, 22 February 2020
    Credit: Belga

    The United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees, Filippo Grandi, called on Greece to act regarding “the unsustainable situation” for refugees on the Greek islands on Friday. 

    These refugees are mainly living on the islands opposite Turkey. Grandi said Greece would have “support from Europe.” 

    “The living conditions on the islands are shocking and shameful,” Grandi said, adding they had gotten worse since his last visit in November. 

    The High Commissioner also appealed for European solidarity and requested that “the responsibilities be shared.” This could involve relocating non-accompanied children and other vulnerable people to other EU countries and speeding up family reunions. 

    Around 36,000 people are currently living in over-crowded and unsanitary camps in five islands on the Aegean Sea (Lesbos, Samos, Chios, Kos, Leros) which are only designed to hold 6,200. 

    “Many people are living without electricity, or even running water, in filth and waste,” Grandi’s press release says. 

    Asylum seeker’s difficulty in accessing healthcare is also a big concern: “the risks incurred by the most vulnerable people are among the worst seen in refugee crises across the world.” 

    Grandi says the situation must be resolved quickly by relocating refugees to the Greek mainland, “where extra capacity to house refugees must be found radiply.” 

    The Greek government transferred 9,000 out of the planned 20,000 asylum seekers last year. The delay is due to the lack of accommodation and increasing opposition from local authorities. 

    Five years after the 2015 migrant crisis, the situation Greece finds itself in as the migrant gateway to Europe has led to slightly xenophobic demonstrations (which have been marred by incidents) on the Aegean islands and several cities on the mainland. 

    Sarah Johansson

    The Brussels Times

    Top jobs in Brussels and beyond
    PHP Developer
    Page

    See all jobs
    Post a job