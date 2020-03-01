 
European Frontex agency increase alert level along Greek-Turkish border
Sunday, 01 March, 2020
    Sunday, 01 March 2020
    Credit: Belga

    The European border control agency Frontex announced it had deployed reinforcements and increased the alert level along the Greek-Turkish border on Sunday. 

    Thousands of immigrants now try to cross this border into the EU regularly. 

    “We have increased the alert level for all the borders with Turkey to “High,” a Frontex spokesman revealed in a press release issued to Brussels. “We received a request for additional help from Greece. We have taken measures to redeploy technical equipment and extra agents to Greece,” he added. 

    Turkey opened its European borders with Greece and Bulgaria, giving free passage to thousands of immigrants and refugees. 

    Turkish president Recep Tayyip Erdogan said he had “opened the doors” to immigrants after dozens of Turkish soldiers died in air strikes by Syrian president Bachar al-Assad’s regime in the North of Syria. Erdogan has done this to put pressure on the EU and NATO as he wants their support with military operations in Syria. 

    In the press release, Frontex explained it was closely monitoring the situation along the Greek and Bulgarian borders with Turkey. “We are looking at other ways to help EU countries that border Turkey,” the agency said. “We are in close contact with Greek authorities to discuss what additional support we could provide in this situation, which is evolving rapidly.” 

    Frontex also said it was monitoring the situation in Cyprus, which is EU member. The Northern half is controlled by Turkey, but this control is not recognised by anyone other than Turkey. 

    The agency explained it was sending reinforcements to Greece and Bulgaria.  

    The largest operation is currently underway on the Greek islands, with 400 agents in the field. There is also a small group of agents in the Greek region of Evros, on the Turkish border. Frontex also said 60 agents had been deployed to Bulgaria.

    Sarah Johansson

    The Brussels Times 

