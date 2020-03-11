 
‘Up to 70% of Germans’ will get coronavirus, says Merkel
Twitter Facebook
Wednesday, 11 March, 2020
Latest News:
‘Up to 70% of Germans’ will get coronavirus,...
Coronavirus: A quarter of all flights at Brussels...
Flanders gets a better credit rating than Belgium...
Switzerland reduces train service to Italy after fourth...
How is SNCB fighting coronavirus?...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Wednesday, 11 March 2020
    ‘Up to 70% of Germans’ will get coronavirus, says Merkel
    Coronavirus: A quarter of all flights at Brussels Airport cancelled
    Flanders gets a better credit rating than Belgium
    Switzerland reduces train service to Italy after fourth fatality
    How is SNCB fighting coronavirus?
    Coronavirus: 2 more deaths confirmed in Belgium
    Man attacked, accused of causing coronavirus in Belgium
    21 new professions in high demand include welder and pastry chef
    Revenge porn faces five years in prison and fine of €15,000 under new law
    ‘Unnoticed’ coronavirus cases confirmed at the Dutch/Belgian border
    KU Leuven begins online classes ‘as much as possible’
    Wallonia bans nursing home visits, Flanders doesn’t 
    What we know about the first coronavirus death in Belgium
    Four people quarantined on a cruise ship docked in Zeebrugge
    EU comes up with €25 billion in aid for companies during Covid crisis
    Coronavirus: Belgium reaches 314 confirmed cases
    Amazon launches in the Netherlands, and eyes Belgian market
    Coronavirus: Belgian venues begin to cancel concerts
    Council of State scraps 27 export licences for arms to Saudi Arabia
    Coronavirus: first death confirmed in Belgium
    View more

    ‘Up to 70% of Germans’ will get coronavirus, says Merkel

    Wednesday, 11 March 2020
    Credit: Belga

    Angela Merkel, the Chancellor of Germany, has said that “up to 70% of the German population could become infected” with the new coronavirus (Covid-19), corresponding to roughly 58 million people.

    “Our solidarity, our common sense and our heart are being put to the test and I hope we pass it,” Merkel said at a press conference in Berlin, following the death of a third patient infected with the coronavirus in the Heinsberg region, in the state of North Rhine-Westphalia, close to the Belgian border, reports BBC.

    She also said she was willing to review the zero deficit policy in the budget and added that containing the epidemic is a priority. Merkel cited government support for health measures, in addition to pledging to fund ailing companies and expanding employee leave.

    Related News:

     

    However, other German health experts stated that it is unlikely that two-thirds of the populations will get infected. The worst-case scenario is a maximum of 40,000 people in Germany getting the virus, according to virologist Alexander Kekulé, a former government advisor on disease control, report German media.

    Merkel also thanked health workers and the local authorities for their efforts to contain the virus, and expressed her “deepest sympathy” for the people of Italy, and stressed the importance of a coordinated approach at EU level, but did not want to close borders, reports De Morgen.

    Maïthé Chini
    The Brussels Times

    Top jobs in Brussels and beyond
    PHP Developer
    Page

    See all jobs
    Post a job