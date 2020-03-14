 
Russia willing to host more Euro 2020 matches
    Russia willing to host more Euro 2020 matches

    Sunday, 15 March 2020
    Credit: Belga

    Russia is willing to host more Euro 2020 matches if necessary. 

    Russian vice president Dmitry Chernyshenko confirmed this was a possibility when speaking to the Russian press agency TASS on Friday. “We would like to offer UEFA more possibilities and host more matches in our country,” he said. 

    Euro 2020 was supposed to take place from the 12th of June to the 12th of July this year, across twelve different European cities. However, there are now some doubts as to whether the European football tournament can go ahead due to the spread of the Coronavirus pandemic. UEFA stated it had no reason to think Euro 2020 wouldn’t be held on the planned dates on Tuesday, but then on Thursday it said it would be having a meeting with all the participating countries and the football leagues to discuss the current situation next Tuesday. They even mentioned the possibility of delaying the competition by a year, until June 2021. 

    Russia will host three group matches: Belgium-Russia (13th of June), Belgium-Finland (22nd of June) and a quarter-final in St Petersburg. 

    Sarah Johansson

    The Brussels Times

