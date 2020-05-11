 
Real Madrid resumes training with Eden Hazard
Monday, 11 May, 2020
    Real Madrid resumes training with Eden Hazard

    Monday, 11 May 2020

    Real Madrid has resumed training again, but is maintaining strict health measures, the team announced on Monday.

    Real’s two Belgian players, Eden Hazard – back after an ankle operation – and Thibaut Courtois, who turns 28 today, also participated in the training session.

    “The players started training at 10 am under Zinedine Zidane’s direction and according to the strict health standards of the protocol because of the COVID-19 pandemic,” the club said in a statement.

    “Divided into two rounds and spread over several fields, the Real Madrid players carried out several individual exercises with and without a ball.”

    Hazard underwent an operation on his right ankle on 5 March, and could participate in training with the group for the first time since his injury.

    La Liga has been stopped since March. The clubs resume training this week, with a view to get back to competitive games in June.

    La Liga President Javier Tebas said on Sunday that he hopes to resume on 12 June. In the meantime, Barcelona is topping the table, two points ahead of Real Madrid.

    The Brussels Times

