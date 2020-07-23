   
15-year-old Belgian becomes youngest ever match winner in snooker World Championship
Twitter Facebook
Thursday, 23 July, 2020
Latest News:
Charles Michel defends Covid-19 recovery plan before European...
Number of Belgians using food aid skyrocketed during...
Belgium’s Security Council tightens coronavirus measures again...
Weather report: changeable but dry weather on Thursday...
Coronavirus flare-up now spreading into general population, expert...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Thursday, 23 July 2020
    Charles Michel defends Covid-19 recovery plan before European Parliament
    Number of Belgians using food aid skyrocketed during lockdown
    Belgium’s Security Council tightens coronavirus measures again
    Weather report: changeable but dry weather on Thursday
    Coronavirus flare-up now spreading into general population, expert warns
    Belgium in Brief: Ready To Reconfine?
    Belgium’s National Security Council will announce latest measures from 1:30 PM
    Smaller social bubbles ‘necessary’ to prevent second coronavirus wave
    15-year-old Belgian becomes youngest ever match winner in snooker World Championship
    Coronavirus: Belgium accused of violating prisoners’ human rights
    Fire at Liege airport causes significant damage but no casualties
    Belgium’s average of new coronavirus cases almost twice as high as last week
    Nearly 117,000 breaches of containment measures in Belgium since March
    Council deal: The day after
    What is on Belgium’s Security Council’s agenda today?
    Navy tracks Russian attack sub in Belgian waters
    Mosques in Mechelen temporarily close after positive Covid-19 tests
    Keith Haring retrospective becomes Bozar’s most popular exhibition ever
    Ostend and De Haan introduce additional coronavirus measures
    King Philippe asked to return the remains of Congo’s murdered PM
    View more
    Share article:

    15-year-old Belgian becomes youngest ever match winner in snooker World Championship

    Thursday, 23 July 2020
    Mis-spent youth: Ben Mertens on the practice table. © VRT

    Ben Mertens, aged only 15, has become the youngest-ever match winner in the history of the snooker world championship, with a 6-2 victory over Englishman James Cahill, ranked WS-106.

    Mertens, from Wetteren in East Flanders, lost the first frame to Cahill before drawing even in the second with a break of 63. He then took the next three frames to go 4-2 up.

    Cahill rallied in the seventh with a break of 90, then Mertens opened the eight with a break of 48, before Cahill sank the white off a long red, and the match was all but over.

    It’s awesome,” he said afterwards. “I really can’t believe it. I was happy to get one frame on the board, but to immediately win six feels really great.”

    He now goes on to the second round, and a match against another Englishman, Sam Baird (WS-77).

    Mertens’ victory over Cahill had something of the giant-killer’s killer about it: in April last year Cahill played a first-round match against five-time champion Ronnie O’Sullivan, considered by many as the greatest player ever, and won 10-8.

    Meanwhile the 15-year-old is being compared with Belgium’s other star of the green baize Luca Brecel (WS-37) from Dilsen-Stokkem in Limburg.

    Brecel holds records as the youngest ever European champion in the under-25 class, won when he was 14, and he was the youngest Belgian champion ever at 15. In 2012 he became the youngest player ever to qualify for the World Championship at 17 – a record Ben Mertens has now beaten.

    Alan Hope
    The Brussels Times