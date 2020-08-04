   
Coronavirus: deliberately coughing can lead to a red card in football
Twitter Facebook
Tuesday, 04 August, 2020
Latest News:
Coronavirus: deliberately coughing can lead to a red...
Ilse Uyttersprot, former mayor of Aalst, found murdered...
Ex K3 member calls on Antwerpians to resist...
Former Spanish king leaves country amidst corruption scandal...
Booking.com lays off a quarter of its staff...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Tuesday, 04 August 2020
    Coronavirus: deliberately coughing can lead to a red card in football
    Ilse Uyttersprot, former mayor of Aalst, found murdered
    Ex K3 member calls on Antwerpians to resist Covid-19 measures
    Former Spanish king leaves country amidst corruption scandal
    Booking.com lays off a quarter of its staff
    Belgium in Brief: Heading Home For The Summer
    New coronavirus infections are rising in Brussels and Liège
    EasyJet loses over £320 million in third quarter
    Extinct butterfly spotted in Belgium after 25 year absence
    Belgium’s shortage of nurses is worsening
    Over 200,000 returning travellers’ forms collected in four days
    Belgian average breaks 500 new coronavirus infections per day
    Employers not required to pay salary of staff quarantined after trip abroad
    Brussels fire brigade could strike over ‘inhumane’ working conditions
    Non-essential travel to Lithuania prohibited for Belgian residents
    1,200 Brussels restaurants might not survive past autumn
    Belgium breaks own record for longest period without government
    Thousands of travellers have returned to Belgium from red zones
    Heatwave on the way, warning of high levels of ozone
    Ancienne Belgique axes over 200 external staff
    View more
    Share article:

    Coronavirus: deliberately coughing can lead to a red card in football

    Tuesday, 04 August 2020
    Credit: Belga

    In light of the new coronavirus (Covid-19), a player who deliberately coughs at an opposing player or a referee during a football match can be punished with a red card, the International Football Association Board (IFAB) has decided on Tuesday.

    Players who get a red card in football are sent off the pitch and cannot return for the remainder of the match.

    Even in professional football, where players are regularly tested and therefore presumed not to be infected with coronavirus, the IFAB said the referee may decide that coughing constitutes a dangerous or insulting gesture.

    Related Articles

     

    “As with all rule violations, the referee will have to judge what the true nature of the violation is,” IFAB said. “If it is clearly accidental, the referee will not be required to act, just as if the cough occurred at a sufficient distance from any other player,” they added.

    The English Football Association also said on Tuesday that the measure would be applied to amateur football with immediate effect.

    However, it was open to a simple warning for “unsporting behaviour” if the incident is not serious enough to warrant a red card.

    The Brussels Times