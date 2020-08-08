   
Holding major sporting events would be unrealistic, WHO warns
Twitter Facebook
Saturday, 08 August, 2020
Latest News:
Scientists identify differences between skin cancer cells...
Massive fight breaks out on Blankenberge beach...
Michelle Obama depressed by lockdown, racial strife and...
Old colds may have given protection against Covid-19...
Holding major sporting events would be unrealistic, WHO...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Saturday, 08 August 2020
    Scientists identify differences between skin cancer cells
    Massive fight breaks out on Blankenberge beach
    Michelle Obama depressed by lockdown, racial strife and Donald Trump
    Old colds may have given protection against Covid-19
    Holding major sporting events would be unrealistic, WHO warns
    Intensive farming increases risk of pandemic spread
    SpaceX launches 57 satellites for its Starlink network
    WHO Europe director: Second wave of Covid has not yet started
    Belgian heat record broken with 34.3 degrees for an August 8
    Deutsche Bank hands over Trump’s financial records to court
    Nine out of ten hotel rooms are empty in Brussels
    Coronavirus: Struggling Flemish businesses can receive up to €15,000 in financial support
    Belgium extends relief package to independents in certain sectors
    Heatwave: code red declared for most of Belgium
    Lebanon is investigating possible foreign involvement in Beirut explosion
    Belgium averages 568 new coronavirus infections per day
    Coronavirus: Four Brussels communes exceed alarm level
    New European hour record set by Norwegian Sondre Moen
    Antwerp mayor holds intruder in garden at gunpoint
    Culture houses transform into football clubs to be allowed to perform
    View more
    Share article:

    Holding major sporting events would be unrealistic, WHO warns

    Saturday, 08 August 2020
    © Belga

    Holding sporting events that attract large crowds in countries affected by the spread of the novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) is unrealistic, the World Health Organisation (WHO) said this week.

    In such circumstances, allowing the holding of matches to be attended by tens of thousands of people could be “disastrous,” WHO Health Emergencies Director Michael Ryan said on Wednesday.

    Asked, at a discussion broadcast live on social media by the WHO, about a possible date for the resumption of major sporting events, the Irish epidemiologist said that was impossible to predict.

    With large crowds of 40,000 to 60,000 people, the risk of being infected exists not only in the stands, but also when going to the stadium in public transport, and in bars and clubs, he explained.

    He stressed that it could be disastrous to take the current problems with health risks in bars, then condense them into five or six hours in which thousands of people take the same public transport to an area, then become involved in a match, and all the ensuing social aspects.

    Thinking that such big matches can be held this year in countries with local COVID-19 transmission, “is very unrealistic,” he added.

    The Tokyo Olympics and European Championship have been shifted from this year to 2021, while the norm this year is matches behind closed doors in major championships such as the Champions League and English Premier League.

    Ryan said that it could perhaps be possible to shift from closed-door fixtures to matches watched by 1,000 to 2,000 persons as things start reopening. Everyone wants sports to return, but the situation still needs to be monitored a little more, he cautioned.

    The Brussels Times