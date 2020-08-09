Time for reflection for Cristiano Ronaldo...

“The season has ended later than usual but earlier than expected for us,” Cristiano Ronaldo wrote on Saturday evening on Instagram a day after Juventus crashed out of the UEFA Champions League.

On Friday, Juventus, Italian champion with one point ahead of Inter, was eliminated by Lyon in the Final Round of 16 of the European Champions League. It had won the first leg by 2-1 in Turin but paid a heavy price for its 0-1 defeat away from home.

Juventus manager Maurizio Sarri was subsequently fired and replaced by former midfield playmaker Andrea Pirlo.

It was now time for reflection, for analysing the club’s highs and lows since the only way to improve was to remain critical, he added.

Winning the Italian championship once again in such a complicated year is a source of pride for the team, the 35-year-old Portuguese international said. His 37 goals for Juventus and 11 for the Portuguese selection enable him to look forward to the future ambitiously, with the desire to do even better year after year.

Ronaldo expressed the hope that the short pause until the next competitions will enable the team to take the best decisions for the future and to return stronger and more committed than ever.

