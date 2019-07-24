 
Belgian Football union decides to appeal against FIFA fine
Twitter Facebook
Wednesday, 24 July, 2019
Latest News:
Belgian Football union decides to appeal against FIFA...
Greening the city, an idea that sparks both...
“Forests are the green lungs of our planet”...
Boris Johnson becomes the new British Prime Minister...
Belgian heatwave: high levels of ozone expected on...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Wednesday, 24 July 2019
    Belgian Football union decides to appeal against FIFA fine
    Greening the city, an idea that sparks both enthusiasm and scepticism
    “Forests are the green lungs of our planet”
    Boris Johnson becomes the new British Prime Minister
    Belgian heatwave: high levels of ozone expected on Thursday
    Flemish mobility minister urges Brussels to approve bus-tram
    Belgian Heatwave: STIB allows staff to wear shorts
    Nuclear reactor Doel 3 restarted earlier than expected
    Belgian heatwave: what to expect on Thursday
    Chaos at Midi: major delays to Thalys, TGV and Eurostar
    Belgian heatwave: fire warning issued for Flemish forests and nature reserves
    Tomorrowland: 24 drug dealers arrested, 231 people caught with drugs
    Midi Fair will only open at 17:00 due to the heatwave
    Facebook fixes bug allowing strangers to speak to children
    Belgium in Brief: Drink more water, railway strike and ways to beat the heat
    How Brussels reunited a stolen bike with its owner
    E-scooters: ‘no-parking zones’ to be announced in September
    Belgian heatwave: six million trees needed to make cities more liveable
    Bruges goes dark: street lighting fails due to a technical defect
    Man who groped minor at Brussels funfair to remain under arrest
    View more

    Belgian Football union decides to appeal against FIFA fine

    Wednesday, 24 July 2019
    © Belga

    Belgium’s football union, URBSFA, has decided to appeal against a fine of 230,000 Swiss francs (203,500 euros) imposed by the international football federation, FIFA, URBSFA Spokesman Pierre Cornez told Belga news agency on Wednesday.

    The union had been sanctioned for infractions linked to the transfer of foreign players under the age of 18 to RSC Anderlecht.

    The union decided to appeal after an in-depth examination of the reasons given for the FIFA ruling. Its lawyers will defend its position before FIFA’s appeal committee at a date still to be set.

    At issue is the transfer of four young players, particularly Chancel Mbemba, who arrived at Sporting Anderlecht in 2011, at the age of 17 years, and now plays for F.C.Porto, after three years with Newcastle.

    International transfers involving minors are banned, except in three cases.

    One is when the minor’s parents move for reasons other than football. However, for EU residents, the rule is more restrictive and guarantees regarding school, education and oversight are also demanded.  

    Transfers are also authorised for footballers residing less than 50 km from a national border and 100 km from the club concerned.

    Each international transfer needs to be submitted to FIFA for vetting before it enters into effect. It also needs to be validated by the national soccer federation, which in the case of Anderlecht, means URBSFA  

    This procedure was not followed for Mbemba, who was discovered in 2011, but had to wait until 2013 before he was able to play.

    Sporting also reportedly tried to transfer U.S. player Patrick Tshiani in 2011, when he was 16, Rumanian Dragos Cojocaru in 2012, at age 15, and Bimal Magar of Nepal when he was 16, in 2014.  

    FIFA’s disciplinary commission also slapped a fine of 200,000 Swiss francs (177,000 euros) on RSC Anderlecht, which cooperated fully with its investigation and did not appeal.

    Oscar Schneider

    The Brussels Times

     

    Top jobs in Brussels and beyond
    Page

    See all jobs
    Post a job