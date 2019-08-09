 
Belgium faces the Netherlands in the 'korfball' World Cup final
Friday, 09 August, 2019
    Belgium faces the Netherlands in the ‘korfball’ World Cup final

    Friday, 09 August 2019
    A photo from a previous match between the two teams. Credit: Wikipedia.

    Belgium qualified for the final of the korfball world championship by beating Taiwan with a golden goal (20-19) on Thursday in Durban, South Africa.

    Korfball is a ball sport, with similarities to netball and basketball played by two teams of eight players with four female players and four male players in each team. The objective is to throw a ball into a netless basket that is mounted on a 3.5 m high pole.

    The Belgian Diamonds will play against Holland – multiple winners of the trophy  – in the final on Saturday.

    The Belgians began their World Cup with a 34-12 victory over Slovakia, followed by wins against Hong Kong (38-7), England (27-13) and Hungary (27-6). In the quarter-finals, Belgium eliminated the Czech Republic by 27 points to 10.

    Four years ago, the Belgian team finished runners-up in the world championship held in Antwerp’s Lotto Arena, having lost in the final to the Dutch masters. In previous major championships, its results have been less impressive (bronze in the World Games held in Wroclaw in 2017 and fourth place in Euro 2018).

    Since the first world championship in 1978, the Netherlands have taken the trophy on nine out of ten occasions. Belgium is the only country to have beaten the Dutch in a final (1991).

    The Brussels Times

