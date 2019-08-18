 
Nafi Thiam beats Belgian long-jump record twice in one afternoon
Sunday, 18 August, 2019
    Nafi Thiam beats Belgian long-jump record twice in one afternoon

    Sunday, 18 August 2019

    Nafissatou Thiam beat the Belgian long-jump record twice in one afternoon during the Birmingham Grand Prix in England on Sunday. 

    The RFC Liégeois athlete jumped 6m86 (wind = +0.9m/s) on her third attempt and 6m74 (wind = -0.3 m/s) on her second. The heptathlon is the 11th of 14 events in the Golden League. 

    Thiam manage to best the previous record twice in one afternoon. First, she beat her own previous record of 6m67 (set on the 23rd of June during the Décastar heptathlon in Talence, France) by 7cm. Then she beat her new record by another 12cm, besting her original record by a total of 19cm. 

    The 6m86 jump means Thiam has qualified for the 2019 World Games in Doha (minimum required 6m72) and the 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo (minimum required 6m82). 

    The world heptathlon champion achieved the world’s 9th best performance in the long-jump event for this year. She jumped 2m02 in the high-jump event on the 22nd of June, which was the world’s second- best performance for 2019. She got 6,819 points overall at Talence on the 22nd and 23rd of June, the best heptathlon score of the year.

    Sarah Johansson

    The Brussels Times 

