Eden Hazard’s injury is healing faster than expected...

Eden Hazard could begin playing for Real Madrid sooner than expected since the thigh injury he received on Friday, is healing fast, according to reports in the Spanish media.

The Red Devil’s injury is progressing positively and quickly, the Madrid newspaper, Marca, reported on Tuesday, and he could well be in the line-up for the match against Villareal on 1 September, the third day of the Liga.

The 28-year-old Belgian international, who arrived this summer in the Spanish capital, received the injury one day before his club’s opening match for the 2019-2020 season in the Spanish Liga. His absence did not prevent the team coached by Zinedine Zidane from clinching a 3-1 away victory against Celta Vigo.

Marca had earlier reported that Real’s new No. 7 would remain on the bench for a few weeks, while the AS newspaper had it that he would be out for three to four weeks.

While he is almost certain to miss the match at Bernabeu against Valladolid on 24 August, it seems increasingly probable that he is on target for Villareal.

His fast recovery is also good news for the Red Devils, who travel to San Marino on 6 September and Scotland on the 9th, during the upcoming international truce.

After seven seasons with Chelsea, Eden Hazard arrived in June at Real Madrid, where he signed a five-season contract.

Oscar Schneider

The Brussels Times