European Open: Andy Murray will play in the Antwerp tournament

Britain’s Andy Murray will take part in the European Open in Antwerp on 13-20 October, organisers of the ATP’s Belgian tournament confirmed on Wednesday.

Murray (32) has bounced back from a hip operation he underwent at the beginning of the year. The three-time Grand Slam winner initially only returned to doubles before returning to singles championships.

This was a difficult return since the double Olympic champion was eliminated in the early stages in Cincinnati (against Richard Gasquet) and in Winston-Salem (against Tennys Sandgren).

The former world champion is currently ranked 329th by the ATP.

Oscar Schneider

The Brussels Times