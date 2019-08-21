 
European Open: Andy Murray will play in the Antwerp tournament
Wednesday, 21 August, 2019
    European Open: Andy Murray will play in the Antwerp tournament

    Wednesday, 21 August 2019
    © Belga

    Britain’s Andy Murray will take part in the European Open in Antwerp on 13-20 October, organisers of the ATP’s Belgian tournament confirmed on Wednesday.

    Murray (32) has bounced back from a hip operation he underwent at the beginning of the year. The three-time Grand Slam winner initially only returned to doubles before returning to singles championships.

    This was a difficult return since the double Olympic champion was eliminated in the early stages in Cincinnati (against Richard Gasquet) and in Winston-Salem (against Tennys Sandgren).

    The former world champion is currently ranked 329th by the ATP.

    Oscar Schneider
    The Brussels Times

