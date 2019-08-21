European Open: Andy Murray will play in the Antwerp tournament

Britain’s Andy Murray will take part in the European Open in Antwerp on 13-20 October, organisers of the ATP’s Belgian tournament confirmed on Wednesday.
Murray (32) has bounced back from a hip operation he underwent at the beginning of the year. The three-time Grand Slam winner initially only returned to doubles before returning to singles championships.
This was a difficult return since the double Olympic champion was eliminated in the early stages in Cincinnati (against Richard Gasquet) and in Winston-Salem (against Tennys Sandgren).
The former world champion is currently ranked 329th by the ATP.
Oscar Schneider
The Brussels Times