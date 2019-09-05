 
Kevin De Bruyne and Eden Hazard nominated for the FIFA World XI team
Thursday, 05 September, 2019
    Kevin De Bruyne and Eden Hazard nominated for the FIFA World XI team

    Thursday, 05 September 2019
    Kevin De Bruyne and Eden Hazard will both represent Belgium in the list. Credit: © Belga

    Kevin De Bruyne and Eden Hazard will both represent Belgium in the list of 55 players competing for the 2019 Eleven of the Year at the ‘The Best FIFA Football Awards’. 

    The World XI will be elected by the players following a vote involving thousands of professional footballers from 64 countries, the International Federation said on its official website. Their choice must be one goalkeeper, four defenders, three midfielders and three strikers.

    Each year since 2005, FIFPro invited all professional men’s footballers in the world to compose the best men’s team of the year, named the FIFPro World XI.

    Four clubs provide 35 of the 55 nominees. Barcelona (11), Real Madrid (9), Manchester City (8) and Liverpool (7) account for more than half of the players selected. Brazil is the most represented nation (10) ahead of France (7) and Spain (6).

    The composition of the team will be announced on 23 September at a ceremony to be held at La Scala in Milan.

    Other prizes will be awarded as well, including the Women’s World XI, the FIFA Player of the Year and the Coach of the Year Award for Men’s and Women’s Football.

    The Brussels Times

