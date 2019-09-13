Eden Hazard is ready for his debut with Real Madrid, says coach Zinedine Zidane

The Red Devil was recruited for more than €100 million from Chelsea this summer. Credit: Belga

Eden Hazard, who has recovered from a thigh injury, is expected to play his first official match with Real Madrid on Saturday against Levante (1:00 PM) in the Spanish league.

“We all want to see Eden,” said Zinedine Zidane, the Real Madrid coach, at a press conference on Friday.

“There’s a lot of pressure, a lot of expectations. We know the situation. He is ready, and that’s the most important thing,” said Zidane. “We all want to see Eden, to see what happens.”

The Red Devil, recruited for more than €100 million from Chelsea this summer, was injured just before the start of the season and will finally step on Saturday to the Bernabeu stadium in an official match.

“We have to go slowly, he was injured for three weeks, he has been back for a week,” Zidane said. “We have seven games in 21 days and we’re going to have to take it easy. It will be up to me to measure his minutes and his playing time, because we need him for a long time, for several matches, not just for one.”

Eden Hazard’s return to competition is good news for Real Madrid as they approach the first European clash of the season in the Champions League next Wednesday on the PSG pitch.

“We have seven matches in 21 days and I think that’s what we need anyway. Play, play matches, competition…. That’s what the players want,” Zidane said.

The Brussels Times