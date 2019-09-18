FIFA world classification: the Red Devils retain top place

The Red Devils will retain first place in the FIFA classification to be published on Thursday.

With 1,752 points, Belgium beats France (1,725). The world champions in fact dislodge Brazil (1,719) from second place.

Since the previous classification on July 25, Roberto Martinez’ team have asserted their authority twice with the same score, 0-4, in San Marino and Scotland during the qualifiers for Euro 2020.

On October 10, Eden Hazard & co will be able to seal their qualification for the next European Championship with a victory against San Marino (FIFA ranked 211). Three days later, Belgium will be going to Kazakhstan (FIFA ranked116).

The Red Devils have occupied top spot in the FIFA classification since September 2018. They had already set their sights on the summit of the world football hierarchy between November 2015 and March 2016.

England (1,662) keep fourth place ahead of Portugal (1,643), the European champions and winners of the UEFA Nations League who change places with Uruguay (1,639).

Spain (1,631) is seventh. Croatia (1,625), Columbia (1,622) and Argentina (1,614) complete the top 10.

