 
Belgian fans to receive 5,000 to 12,000 tickets per match at Euro 2020
Twitter Facebook
Friday, 11 October, 2019
Latest News:
Belgian fans to receive 5,000 to 12,000 tickets...
EU refuses to accept “blackmail” from Erdogan on...
Belgian toddler Pia has received treatment with life-saving...
Thomas Cook: concerns over 300 people not taken...
‘Promising signals’ seen in the search for a...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Friday, 11 October 2019
    Belgian fans to receive 5,000 to 12,000 tickets per match at Euro 2020
    EU refuses to accept “blackmail” from Erdogan on Syrian refugees
    Belgian toddler Pia has received treatment with life-saving drug
    Thomas Cook: concerns over 300 people not taken back on
    ‘Promising signals’ seen in the search for a Brexit agreement
    Belgian brewer 3 Fonteinen to invest millions in brewing site revamp
    Smoke detectors soon to be required by law in every Flemish home
    Brussels Canal Run to celebrate fifth edition on Saturday with ‘party village’
    Parliament rejection of French Commission candidate, ‘a major institutional crisis for Europe’
    Europol seizes €85 million worth of synthetic drugs during European-wide operation
    Thomas Cook: unions ‘happy’ the buyer is not an investment fund
    Fifty-five Belgians will take part in the Ironman Triathlon in Hawaii on Saturday
    Pseudo train ticket handout in Brussels will raise awareness of end-of-life care
    More than 2,800 people identified for their links to the extreme right
    Brussels hotel announces 100 free stays ahead of official opening
    Dozens of rush-hour trains scrapped on Monday as Gare du Midi works kick off
    Website to help find general practitioners launched by Brussels doctors federation
    Castle of Belgium’s exiled King Leopold III is up for sale
    Over 90% of Belgian girls have experienced sexual harassment: survey
    Brussels police station burglar released after arrest
    View more

    Belgian fans to receive 5,000 to 12,000 tickets per match at Euro 2020

    Friday, 11 October 2019
    © Belga

    It is now certain that the European football union, UEFA, will award 5,000 to 12,000 tickets to Belgian supporters for each match of the Euro 2020 finals, from 12 June to 12 July.

    The tickets will be on sale on a first-come, first-served basis from 4 to 18 December, the Belgian football union, URBSFA, said on Friday.

    The Red Devils became the first nation to qualify by inflicting a 9-0 drubbing on San Marino on Thursday evening at the King Baudouin Stadium.

    This gives supporters time to prepare for their trip, even if they do not yet know where Eden Hazard and his teammates will be playing. That will be decided at a lottery drawing in Bucharest on 30 November.

    Ticket prices vary from 30 euros to 945 euros for the final in Wembley, depending on the stadium. There will be about 1.5 million tickets on the market, 500,000 more than in France three years ago.

    Fans wishing to book their places will only be able to buy tickets for the reserved sections if they are members of Fanclub 1895 and register on the UEFA site. Fanclub 1985 will give priority to supporters who have accumulated the most points since its creation in 2012.

    Further information on this subject will follow.

    Oscar Schneider

    The Brussels Times

    Top jobs in Brussels and beyond
    Page

    See all jobs
    Post a job