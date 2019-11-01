Eden Hazard ‘must score with regularity,’ says Zidane...

Eden Hazard has so far only scored one goal at Real Madrid, against Granada in early October. © Belga

“He’s improving day by day… all he’s missing is regular scoring,” Zinedine Zidane said on Friday about Eden Hazard before the Real Betis game on Saturday.

“You’ve seen him better too, but we’re happy with what he’s producing on the pitch, he’s going to get back to his level, he’s playing better and better,” Real Madrid’s French coach said at a press conference.

The Belgian winger joined Real Madrid from Chelsea in June, but is still struggling to make a mark in Spain.

Hazard missed the start of the season due to a thigh injury, and has scored only once since returning, against Granada in early October (4-2).

“He had 2 or 3 chances to score goal in the champions league game against Galatasaray… everyone wants to see Eden at his best, but I see that he’s improving every day. We’ll all be very happy with him very soon, I’m sure,” Zidane added about the Belgian international.

The Brussels Times