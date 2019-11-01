 
Eden Hazard ‘must score with regularity,’ says Zidane
Twitter Facebook
Friday, 01 November, 2019
Latest News:
Eden Hazard ‘must score with regularity,’ says Zidane...
Belgian man killed in double murder in South...
European Ombudsman candidate: “A judge in the service...
Inclusivity in football, tighter tobacco regulations: what changes...
The climate crisis calls for civil disobedience, Belgium’s...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Friday, 01 November 2019
    Eden Hazard ‘must score with regularity,’ says Zidane
    Belgian man killed in double murder in South Africa
    European Ombudsman candidate: “A judge in the service of citizens”
    Inclusivity in football, tighter tobacco regulations: what changes from 1 November in Belgium?
    The climate crisis calls for civil disobedience, Belgium’s Princess Esmeralda says
    London defends Brexit agreement following Trump criticism
    Christine Lagarde takes charge of the European Central Bank
    What is celebrated on 1 November in Belgium?
    Reduced service to Brussels Airport as weekend works kick off in Gare du Midi
    What is open on 1 November in Brussels?
    Police launch probe after attack on 63-year-old sex worker
    Belgians less interested in buying an electric car
    Belgian archeologists discover ancient book at Egyptian burial site
    Migrant situation on Greek islands ‘explosive and on verge of disaster’
    Three trams in Ghent no longer running as they have no wheels
    EU Member States criticised for refusing to receive refugees
    Four individuals suspected for involvement in Brussels terror attacks to remain detained until 2020
    Brussels police officer rescues 3-week-old baby
    The World Rallycross Championship returns to Belgium
    Anuna de Wever pursues Atlantic crossing despite COP25 cancellation
    View more

    Eden Hazard ‘must score with regularity,’ says Zidane

    Friday, 01 November 2019
    Eden Hazard has so far only scored one goal at Real Madrid, against Granada in early October. © Belga

    “He’s improving day by day… all he’s missing is regular scoring,” Zinedine Zidane said on Friday about Eden Hazard before the Real Betis game on Saturday.

    “You’ve seen him better too, but we’re happy with what he’s producing on the pitch, he’s going to get back to his level, he’s playing better and better,” Real Madrid’s French coach said at a press conference.

    The Belgian winger joined Real Madrid from Chelsea in June, but is still struggling to make a mark in Spain.

    Hazard missed the start of the season due to a thigh injury, and has scored only once since returning, against Granada in early October (4-2).

    “He had 2 or 3 chances to score goal in the champions league game against Galatasaray… everyone wants to see Eden at his best, but I see that he’s improving every day. We’ll all be very happy with him very soon, I’m sure,” Zidane added about the Belgian international.

    The Brussels Times

    Top jobs in Brussels and beyond
    PHP Developer
    Page

    See all jobs
    Post a job