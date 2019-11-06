 
New world anti-doping code adopted
Wednesday, 06 November, 2019
    Wednesday, 06 November 2019
    © Belga

    Discussions on a new world anti-doping code were successfully concluded on Wednesday at the Fifth World Conference on Doping in Sport, organised by the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) in Katowice, Poland.

    The new code still needs to be approved by WADA’s Foundation Board by the end of the three-day conference on Thursday. Once approved, it will take effect from 1 January 2021, which would give countries time to bring their national codes in line with it.

    The existing world anti-doping code, in effect since 2003, was revised in 2009 and 2015.

    The rationale behind the code is to protect the basic values of sport and guarantee athletes’ right to take part in competitions free of doping. Its aim is to promote the fight against doping and the universal harmonisation of its main elements.

    Oscar Schneider

    The Brussels Times

     

