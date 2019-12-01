 
Tickets for Red Devil Euro 2020 matches will go on sale on Wednesday
Sunday, 01 December, 2019
Tickets for Red Devil Euro 2020 matches will...
Ursula Von der Leyen will go to Ethiopia...
Jan Jambon asks Charles Michel to intervene in...
Van Ypersele says Belgium not ready to stop...
Four iconic Brussels residents now have streets to...
    Tickets for Red Devil Euro 2020 matches will go on sale on Wednesday

    Sunday, 01 December 2019
    The second wave of Euro 2020 tickets will continue to be on sale until 18 December. Credit: Belga

    The second wave of tickets for the Euro 2020 football matches will go on sale on Wednesday 4 December. 

    They will remain on sale until 18 December.  

    Saturday’s draw saw the Red Devils end up with Finland as their third opponent, while Russia and Denmark will also be in Group B with them. The complete calendar has now been put in place. Members of Fanclub 1895 will have priority for the seats reserved for Belgian fans. Belgian supporters will be allocated 5,000 seats for the match against Denmark on 18 June, which will take place in the tournament’s smallest stadium in Copenhagen. 

    Around 2.5 million tickets for the Euro tournament will be sold directly to supporters (82% of the available seats). A first wave of 1.5 million tickets went on sale to the public, 50% more than for Euro 2016. 960,00 tickets will be available to supporters of participating teams on Wednesday, 20% more than in 2016. 

    The Belgian Football Federation (RBFA) issued a reminder about the rules around the sale of tickets to Red Devils fans. “From the 4th of December, Fanclub 1895 will give priority to the fans that have accumulated the most points since the Fanclub was created in 2012,” their site says. “Ticket sales will be handled by UEFA. The price and number of tickets available to Belgian fans will vary depending on the stadium. We definitely know that between 5,000 and 12,000 tickets will be issued to our supporters for each match. Only members of Fanclub 1895 will be able to buy tickets in the Belgian supporter’s block.” 

    Belgium will play Russia on the 13 June and Finland on the 22nd of June, both at Saint-Petersburg stadium (which has 61,000 seats). They will play Denmark at Parken Stadium (which has 38,000 seats) in Copenhagen on 18 June. 

    “We will have the same system for Russia as we did for the 2018 World Cup,” (a kind of visa issued to foreigners with tickets to match) explained UEFA’s Martin Kallen. 

    The first wave of ticket sales in the summer was “hit by extremely high demand, more than 19 million” however only 1.5 million out of the total 3 million tickets made available were sold, UEFA’s commercial director Philippe Margraff revealed last week. 

    More tickets have been reserved for supporters of teams that qualify after the play-offs that will be held between Thursday 21 March and Tuesday the 31st of March 2020. Another draw will be held on Wednesday 1 April if necessary. 

    A total of 3 million people are expected to attend the matches. The Euro 2020 tournament will be held in 12 different European cities. The cheapest tickets for the matches in Bakou, Bucharest and Budapest will cost €30. Tickets for matches in the other cities will cost €50. 

     Sarah Johansson

    The Brussels Times

