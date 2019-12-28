 
‘Zlatan’ returns for a second spell at Milan
Saturday, 28 December, 2019
    AC Milan on Friday confirmed the return of Swedish striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic to the club, releasing the hashtag #IZCOMING, on its social networks.

    AC Milan sits in 11th place in Serie A this season, with 21 points after 17 days of competition. The duration of his contract has currently not yet been revealed.

    Zlatan has been available since leaving LA Galaxy in MLS, the North American professional championship, in November and is returning to a club he already knows well. The striker spent two seasons there, between 2010 and 2012 scoring a whopping 42 goals in 61 games in the Italian Seriwe A.

    Ibrahimovic has scored 62 goals for Sweden in 116 international games.

    Zlatan Ibrahimovic left Sweden and Malmö to join Ajax in 2001. Three years later, the striker moved to Itlay and played at Juve (2004-2006) and then at Inter Milan (2006-2009) before making the move Barça in 2009 who lent him for a moment to AC Milan before the Milanese recruited him.

    PSG (2012-2016) and Manchester United (2016-2018) welcomed Ibrahimovic before his departure for the USA last year.

    He declared his love for Milan to the sports daily La Gazzetta dello Sport earlier this month: “Milan is my second home. I have wonderful memories there, if a project stimulates me , I can play at my level until 50.” His “See you soon in Italy” comment then made the Italian football fans restless to see him.

    The Brussels Times

