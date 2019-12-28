 
Red Devils favourites to win the Euro, says Koeman
Saturday, 28 December, 2019
Red Devils favourites to win the Euro, says...
More than 2,000 complaints of false debt scam...
Several syrups against cough and cold to be...
Number of Belgian start-ups increased in 2019...
‘Zlatan’ returns for a second spell at Milan...
    Saturday, 28 December 2019
    Red Devils favourites to win the Euro, says Koeman

    Saturday, 28 December 2019
    © Belga

    Ronald Koeman, The Netherlands coach, who will also compete in the Euro 2020, believes Belgium will win the tournament.

    “If I have to name a favourite, it’s Belgium. It has to happen now, with this group. They have experience of big events,” Koeman said speaking to the Dutch weekly Voetbal International.

    The legendary footballer also mentions Germany, England, Spain and France as teams with potential to go far. “Portugal also always goes far and Croatia performs well in tournaments,” Koeman added.

    The Netherlands will play three games in Amsterdam at the Johan Cruijff Arena. “It’s great to be able to play three times at home. We have proven that we can win against any opponent. I think the other teams don’t particularly enjoy facing us,” said Koeman, acknowledging however that his players was lacking experience from major tournaments.

    The Brussels Times

