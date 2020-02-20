 
Belgium's Red Devils retain No.1 in FIFA rankings
Thursday, 20 February, 2020
    Belgium's Red Devils retain No.1 in FIFA rankings

    Thursday, 20 February 2020
    © Belga

    The Diables Rouges have kept their first place in the new FIFA rankings released on Thursday.

    This is the thirteenth time in a row that Belgium, which has held the top of this ranking since September 2018, holds the world’s first place

    There haven’t been any international matches since the last ranking on 19 December, so there is no change at the top of the table. Roberto Martinez’s troops are still first, ahead of France, Brazil, England and Uruguay (top five) and Croatia, Portugal. Spain, Argentina and Colombia (completing the top 10). 

    The Diables’ next big event will be the Euro 2020, where Belgium will face Russia (FIFA 38), Denmark (FIFA 16) and Finland (FIFA 58). Beforehand, in March, they will play against Portugal (FIFA 7) and Switzerland (FIFA 12). 

    The Diables Rouges had ended 2019 in 1st place, earning the title of Team of the Year for the third time (2015, 2018, 2019). They thus tied and surpassed Germany and Argentina (2x) and France (1x). Only Brazil (12x) and Spain (6x) have done better. 

    The next FIFA rankings will be published on 9 April.

    The Brussels Times

