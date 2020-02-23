Real Madrid’s Eden Hazard out with fractured fibula...

Real Madrid number seven and Red Devils team captain Eden Hazard will be unavailable until further notice.

The Spanish club announced that Hazard fractured his right distal fibula. Hazard left the field during a match in Levante on Saturday evening after 67 minutes. Real ended up losing 1-0 and were knocked off the top of the Liga table.

“The x-rays the Real Madrid medical team performed on Hazard show he has fractured his right distal fibula,” Real said. They added the situation would continue to be evaluated.

This is the third serious injury Hazard has suffered this season. Hazard transferred to Real from Chelsea in the summer, for a fee of 100 million euros. He was off for four weeks in August and September due to a hamstring injury. Then he was off for more than two months from early December to early February due to a fracture to his foot. He missed three then sixteen matches.

This means the Belgian sportsman of the year has only played fifteen matches for Real and scored one goal and five assists. He scored 21 goals and 17 assists in fifteen matches during his previous season with Chelsea.

Hazard played his first match after his return against Celta Vigo on the 16th of February. He was substituted in the 73rd minute. He had to be taken off in the 67th minute on Saturday.

The dribble magician from Braine-Le-Comte will therefore be unavailable for two crucial matches for Real this week: Wednesday’s match against Manchester City (Champions League quarter final) and Sunday’s match against Barcelona, which could be decisive in the battle for the Spanish league title. He may also have to miss the return Champions League match against Manchester City on the 17th of March.

Sarah Johansson

The Brussels Times