 
Eden Hazard could miss out on Euro 2020
Monday, 24 February, 2020
    Eden Hazard could miss out on Euro 2020

    Monday, 24 February 2020
    © Belga

    Eden Hazard is likely out for the rest of the season.

    Following his recent injury from Saturday’s Real Madrid game, club officials have announced an operation may be necessary, which would keep him out of play for a longer period.

    “The x-rays the Real Madrid medical team performed on Hazard show he has fractured his right distal fibula,” the club announced.

    Belgium’s star player will definitely miss the next two months of competition, and according to reports, the Real Madrid medical staff would like to operate on Hazard.

    If Hazard undergoes operation, his participation in the Euro 2020 would be in jeopardy.

    Another solution would be for him to undergo a “simple treatment” which would allow him to return within two months and play in the last league games and the Euro.

    The Brussels Times

